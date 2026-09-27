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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: Tejaswin drops to third position after discus throw in decathlon, stays in medal hunt

Asian Games 2026: Tejaswin drops to third position after discus throw in decathlon, stays in medal hunt

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ANI
Updated At : 09:37 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 27 (ANI): Indian athlete Tejaswin Shankar dropped from first position to third following the conclusion of discus throw event in decathlon at the ongoing Asian Games at Aichi-Nagoya on Sunday.

Prior to the discus throw event, Tejaswin was at the top of the table in the decathlon, having delivered a third-place finish in the 110m hurdles heat, with a time of 14.33 seconds for 932 points. He was in the lead with 5,270 points and in line for gold.

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But in the discus throw, he finished third with his best throw of 36.77 m, four metres short of his best, as per ESPN. With 5,869 points, he has dropped down to third spot, with China and Japan occupying the top two spots.

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The final two events of the decathlon, the pole vault and javelin throw, are not exactly Tejaswin's strengths.

India's Manju Rani had a dissappointing outing in the women's marathon race walk, finishing sixth with a time of 3:40:17, while Priyanka Goswami was disqualified after the 9 km mark.

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Coming to surfing, Sivaraj Babu advanced to round three in mens' shortboard event, outclassing Iran's Davoud Khadir with a score of 8.96 (4.83+4.13 across two waves). He joins compatriot Kishore Kumar in the round three, with all four Indian surfers in the men's and women's shortboard having progressed.

Earlier, Sugar Shanti Gayen and Kamali Prakash made it to the third round.

Sugar Shanti beat Chen Wan-yu of Chinese Taipei (5.40) with a score of 7.33, scoring 3.83 points in her first wave and 3.50 in her second.

Kamali Prakash beat Singapore's Camille Marie Spaccarotella, scoring 7.57, with 4.17 points coming in the first wave and 3.40 coming in the second wave. Her opponent's score was 4.50. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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