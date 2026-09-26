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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: Tejaswin Shankar begins decathlon campaign with 10.98s in 100m

Asian Games 2026: Tejaswin Shankar begins decathlon campaign with 10.98s in 100m

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ANI
Updated At : 06:22 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 26 (ANI): Indian decathletes Tejaswin Shankar and N Thowfeeq began their campaign in the men’s decathlon event at the Asian Games 2026 with the 100m race on Saturday.

Tejaswin clocked 10.98 seconds in the first event of the decathlon, earning 865 points. The Indian national record holder finished fifth after the opening event. Thowfeeq competed in Heat 1 of the 100m event and finished fourth in his heat with a timing of 11.02 seconds, collecting 856 points.

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Tejaswin, who won a silver medal in the decathlon at the Hangzhou Asian Games, is aiming to secure back-to-back Asian Games medals in the event. The 100m race is the first of the 10 events in the decathlon, with athletes set to compete across multiple disciplines over two days.

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Tejaswin will look to make up ground in his stronger events, including the long jump and high jump, which are scheduled later in the day. The Indian athlete will aim to accumulate crucial points as the competition progresses towards the second day.

The decathlon includes 100m, long jump, shot put, high jump and 400m events on the opening day, followed by 110m hurdles, discus throw, pole vault, javelin throw and 1500m on the second day.

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Meanwhile, India’s men’s and women’s kabaddi teams will battle for gold medals while two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu begins her singles campaign in badminton as the country’s key events at the Asian Games 2026 take place on Saturday.

Both Indian kabaddi teams will face the Iran in the gold medal matches at the Tokai Citizen Gymnasium. The women’s final will be held in the morning, followed by the men’s title clash in the afternoon, according to Olympics.com.

The Indian men’s team will aim to secure their ninth Asian Games gold medal, while the women’s side will be chasing their fourth title. In badminton, PV Sindhu will begin her women’s singles campaign and will look to lead India’s challenge after the unexpected exit of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty from the men’s doubles event. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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