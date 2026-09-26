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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: Toor wins silver in shot put; Kujur, Gulveer, Yoonus advance to athletics finals

Asian Games 2026: Toor wins silver in shot put; Kujur, Gulveer, Yoonus advance to athletics finals

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ANI
Updated At : 06:07 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 26 (ANI): India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor clinched the silver medal in the men's shot put final at the Asian Games 2026, producing a best throw of 20.64 metres with his fifth attempt.

Toor finished behind Iran's Mohammadreza Tayebise, who claimed the gold medal with a Games Record throw of 20.81 metres.

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The silver adds to Toor's impressive Asian Games record. He had won gold medals at the 2018 Jakarta and 2022 Hangzhou editions before finishing second in Aichi-Nagoya.

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Meanwhile, Animesh Kujur booked his place in the men's 200m final after finishing second in semifinal 3 with a time of 20.81 seconds.

Kujur finished behind Thailand's Puripol Boonson, who stormed to a Games Record of 20.10 seconds. The Indian sprinter bounced back strongly after missing out on the men's 100m final, securing his place in the 200m medal race.

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India also secured two spots in the men's 1500m final, with Gulveer Singh and Yoonus Shah advancing from their respective heats.

Gulveer finished third in Heat 2 with a time of 3:45.79, while Yoonus also secured third place in Heat 1, clocking 3:45.77. Both Indian athletes will now compete in the 1500m final scheduled for the day after tomorrow.

Earlier, India produced a stunning second-half comeback to defeat Iran 40-34 and clinch the gold medal in the men's kabaddi competition at the Asian Games 2026 on Saturday.

India trailed Iran 17-18 at half-time but came out firing after the break, taking complete control of the contest and turning the match decisively in their favour. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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