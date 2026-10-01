Asian Games: Archer Chikitha Taniparthi suffers narrow quarter-final defeat in compound individual event

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 1 (ANI): Indian archer Chikitha Taniparthi suffered a narrow one-point defeat against Indonesia’s Nurisa Dian Ashrifah in the compound women’s individual quarter-finals at the Asian Games 2026 on Thursday, bringing an end to her campaign in the event.

Chikitha, who had won two gold medals on Wednesday as part of India’s successful compound team campaign, went down 143-144 in a closely fought contest, according to ESPN.

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The Indian appeared to be in contention for a place in the semi-finals after taking the lead, but a costly eight in the final end proved decisive. Nurisa held her nerve to finish with 144 points and advance to the last four.

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Chikitha was bidding to defend the gold medal won by India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam at the previous edition, but her defeat means India will not have a medal in the women’s individual compound event.

India, however, began their Day 12 campaign on a positive note in sepaktakraw, defeating Vietnam 2-0 (15-12, 15-9) in their final men’s quadrant Group A match.

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The victory kept India unbeaten in the group stage, with two wins from two matches. They will next face Myanmar, with a place in the semi-finals and a guaranteed medal at stake.

India's men’s cricket and hockey teams headline the later action on Day 12, with both defending champions featuring in the semi-finals.

The Shreyas Iyer-led cricket team takes on Sri Lanka at 10 am IST, while Harmanpreet Singh and Co. face arch-rivals Pakistan in the men’s hockey semi-final at 1 pm IST.

The India-Pakistan rivalry will also be renewed in men’s volleyball, with the quarter-final scheduled for 6:30 am IST.

In other medal events, Anish Bhanwala will compete in the second stage of qualification in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol from 6:10 am, while Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru faces Chinese Taipei’s Chen Chieh-lun in the compound men’s individual quarter-final at 9:47 am.

India’s squash teams are also assured of at least bronze medals, with the women taking on Hong Kong China in the semi-finals at 7 am and the men facing Malaysia at 1 pm.

Wrestlers Sumit Dalal, Aman, Nitesh Kumar and Mansi Ahlawat will begin their respective campaigns, while Yamini Mourya and Inunganbi Takhellambam will compete in judo.

India entered Day 12 in eighth place in the medal table with 60 medals -- 10 gold, 21 silver and 29 bronze -- and will have several opportunities to add to their tally across a busy schedule in Aichi-Nagoya. (ANI)

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