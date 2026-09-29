Asian Games: Boxer Parveen Hooda storms into final with unanimous win over Li Shu

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 29 (ANI): Indian boxer Parveen Hooda advanced to the women's 65kg final at the Asian Games 2026 after beating China's Li Shu 5-0 by unanimous decision in the semifinal here on Tuesday.

Parveen produced a composed performance throughout the bout, waiting for the right opportunities before unleashing her punches and consistently landing more than her Chinese opponent across the rounds, according to ESPN.

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Li tried to fight her way back into the contest but Parveen maintained control and completed a comprehensive victory to book her place in the gold medal bout.

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Parveen will face Chinese Taipei's Chen Nien-chin in the final.

India has two more boxers scheduled to compete in the semifinals later on Tuesday, with Ankush Panghal taking on Uzbekistan's Fazliddin Erkinboev in the men's 80kg category, while Narender will face Kazakhstan's Aibek Oralbay in the men's +90kg division.

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Earlier in the day, Indian shooters added a silver medal in the women's trap team event, with Neeru Dhanda, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer combining for a score of 328. China won gold with 346, while Kuwait took bronze with 325.

Neeru, who topped the individual qualification, also advanced to the women's trap final and made a strong start by hitting all five of her opening shots.

In archery, Kumkum Mohod advanced to the women's recurve individual quarterfinals after defeating Bangladesh's Saima Salahuddin 6-0. She will face top seed South Korea's Kang Chae-young in the last eight on October 3.

Kumkum will be India's lone representative in the women's recurve individual quarterfinals after compatriot Kirti Sharma lost 3-7 to Kang in the Round of 16.

India's Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan had earlier entered the men's recurve individual quarterfinals, beating Chinese Taipei's Cheng Hsiang-Hui 6-2 and South Korea's Kim Je-deok 6-4 respectively.

India also progressed to the women's squash team quarterfinals after completing a 3-0 win over Iran in their final group match.

In canoe slalom, Shikha Chouhan, Hitesh Kewat, Pradhyumna Singh Rathod, Pallavi Jagtap and Rina Sen advanced to the respective semifinals.

India's surfing campaign ended after Kishore Kumar Anbarasu lost his men's shortboard quarterfinal 5.37-8.53 to the Philippines' Toby Espejon. (ANI)

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