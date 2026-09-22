DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Asian Games: Boxer Sakshi Chaudhary beats Paris Olympics bronze medallist Villegas to enter pre-quarterfinals

Asian Games: Boxer Sakshi Chaudhary beats Paris Olympics bronze medallist Villegas to enter pre-quarterfinals

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:02 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 22 (ANI): Indian boxer Sakshi Chaudhary defeated Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aira Villegas of the Philippines by a unanimous 5-0 decision in the women's 51kg round of 32 to advance to the pre-quarterfinals at the Asian Games 2026 here on Tuesday.

Sakshi, who recently won gold at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and also has a World Boxing Cup gold to her name, produced a confident performance against a challenging opponent.

Advertisement

The Indian, fighting from the red corner, started aggressively and landed a series of solid punches in the opening round. Her effective jabs helped her take the round 5-0, according to ESPN.

Advertisement

Villegas came out more aggressively in the second round, but Sakshi responded with effective counterattacks and landed clean punches to maintain her advantage. The Indian won the round by another 5-0 margin, putting herself firmly in control of the bout.

Sakshi, who turned 23 on Tuesday, adopted a measured approach in the final round, picking her moments to attack while managing her lead. Villegas landed a big left hook, but it was not enough to change the outcome as the Indian secured a unanimous decision victory.

Advertisement

Sakshi will next face Kazakhstan's Alua Balkibekova in the round of 16 on Thursday.

Elsewhere in boxing, India's Jadumani Singh is scheduled to take on Nepal's Chandra Bahadur Thapa in the men's 55kg round of 32 bout at 10:30 am IST, according to ESPN.

In other results on Day 3, Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Mane finished fourth in the 10m air rifle mixed team final after qualifying for the gold medal match. The duo had finished second in qualification.

India's men's kabaddi team registered a 63-31 victory over South Korea in their Group A match.

In swimming, Rishabh Das, Akash Mani, Benediction Beniston and Dhanush Suresh finished seventh overall in the men's 4x100m medley relay heats to qualify for the final.

Jay Meena defeated Pakistan's Hussain Arain 4-0 in the men's singles Group D soft tennis competition, while Aadhya Tiwari lost 1-4 to Thailand's Alisha Ziegler in the women's singles Group D.

Langlentombi Devi Hanjabam finished ninth in the women's Nanquan final in wushu, while fencers Sachin and Hemash Singh finished fourth in Pool 1 and Pool 5, respectively, in the men's individual foil event.

Aryan Nehra finished fourth in the men's 1500m freestyle final B. Chetan Bhatt lost his men's 84kg kumite bronze medal match, while Alisha Choudhary went down 1-6 to Indonesia's Cok Istri Agung Sanistyarani in the women's kumite -55kg round of 16.

India also suffered a 0-3 defeat against Malaysia in the men's team Regu Group B sepaktakraw competition.

In equestrian dressage, Ashish Limaye and Willy Be Dun finished 13th, Arjan Nagra and Cooley Goodwood were 23rd, while Fouaad Mirza and Camouflage 38 finished 26th.

India had enjoyed a productive Day 2, with Himanshu Dhillon, Rudrankksh Patil and Parth Mane combining to win silver in the men's 10m air rifle team event. Dhillon and Patil later added individual medals, while MMA fighter Suchika Tariyal also secured a bronze. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts