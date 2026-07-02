Asian Games cannot be treated as exposure trips: Sports Minister

Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has said that major international multi-sports discipline events, like Asian Games cannot be treated like an exposure competition.

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Dr Mandaviya, speaking to reporters on World Sports Journalists Day, said that the government will never stop Indian athletes from participating in foreign exposure trips.

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“In the past a lot of athletes used to take part in the Asian Games. Some of them would exit in the first round and seek government jobs. We have to discourage this practice,” Mandaviya said on Thursday.

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“We have always encouraged athletes to take part in foreign competition. I had used my discretionary powers to fund their expenses because we would never let our athletes suffer. They can get exposure in other events but not at the Asian Games. It is a serious affair where performance matters,” he added.

The minister further stated that the selection process for both the Commonwealth Games and for the Asian Games are being conducted in a fair manner and if they come across any case of biasness from any selection they will support the athlete.

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In the last two weeks both table tennis star Manika Batra and equestrian athlete Anush Aggarwala went public after they were not selected for the Asian Games which is being held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan from September 19.

While Batra chose not to take her matter to court, Aggarwala is still fighting for his case in the Delhi High Court.

Agarwalla had raised objections to Equestrian Federation of India’s calculation of minimum eligibility requirements (MERs) and stated that in the absence of selection trials, there was biased interpretation of the selection criteria. The single bench had dismissed his petition and now he has approached a double bench to challenge the order.

The minister said that the selection process has become more transparent following the insistence on in-camera recordings during trials.

“It has been made clear to all federations that selections have to be held in camera and I am happy to inform you that there have been far less complaints about selection matters. If at all we see a biased selection then we will help the athlete,” he informed.