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Home / Sports / Asian Games: Dsouza-Beg lose to Vietnam in Teqball mixed doubles quarters, enter repechage

Asian Games: Dsouza-Beg lose to Vietnam in Teqball mixed doubles quarters, enter repechage

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ANI
Updated At : 04:28 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Nagoya [Japan], September 18 (ANI): India’s Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza and Mohamed Anas Imran Beg lost to Vietnam’s Gian Nghi Trinh and Hoang Minh Tan Nguyen in the mixed doubles quarter-finals at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, on Friday.

The Indian pair were beaten 0-2 in straight sets after struggling to find their rhythm in the opening set, as they were defeated 12-7. They showed greater resistance in the second but could not force a deciding game as the Vietnamese pair won the second set 12-10.

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The defeat ends their run in the main championship bracket and rules them out of the gold and silver medal matches. However, Dsouza and Beg will now enter the repechage, where they will face another quarter-final losing pair. A victory in the repechage could keep their hopes of winning a bronze medal alive.

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Dsouza will also compete in the women’s singles event. She topped Group A after securing wins over opponents from Japan and Cambodia and will face Indonesia’s Sumaya in the semi-final on Saturday.

Dsouza and Imran Beg advanced to the quarter-finals after enduring a challenging preliminary round-robin campaign, recording two victories and two defeats across their four group matches. Their quarter-finals qualification was sealed with a commanding win over Kuwait in their final group fixture.

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Dsouza and Beg began their campaign strongly, defeating the Philippines’ Abuencia Jhoana and Agustin Prince 2–0. The straight-sets victory gave the Indian pair an ideal start to their Group A campaign.

Their second match proved considerably more competitive. Against Cambodia’s Bun Thuonvireak and Yorn Sophornraksmy, India suffered a narrow 1–2 defeat following a closely fought three-set contest.

The difficulties continued in the third group fixture, where the Indian duo were beaten 0–2 by Thailand’s Dejaroen Phakpong and Wongkhamchan Suphawadi.

With qualification at stake in their final group encounter, Dsouza and Beg responded emphatically against Kuwait’s Alebraheem Salman and Alfailakawi Hessah.

India controlled the match from the outset, racing to a 12–1 victory in the opening set before completing a 2–0 win with a 12–6 second-set result.

The victory took the Indian pair to a 2–2 record and earned them a place in the quarter-final knockout stage, where they lost to Vietnam. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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