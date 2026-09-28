Asian Games: Ganesh Mani Ratnam beats compatriot Sahil Jadhav, enters compound archery quarterfinals

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 28 (ANI): India’s Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru defeated compatriot Sahil Jadhav by a narrow 149-148 margin in the men’s compound individual round of 16 at the Asian Games here on Monday to enter the quarterfinals.

The all-Indian contest went down to the wire, with both archers maintaining a high level of accuracy before Ganesh edged ahead in the closing stages, according to ESPN.

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Ganesh, who had earlier defeated Indonesia’s Sostar Andaru Rinaldi 144-142 in the round of 32, held his nerve to prevail over Jadhav and progress to the last eight.

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He will face Chen Chieh-lun of Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals on October 1.

Jadhav had also made a strong start to his individual campaign, defeating Mongolia’s Jamiyangombo Purevdorj 149-137 in the round of 32 before his run was ended by his Indian teammate.

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The result means Ganesh is the lone Indian remaining in the men's individual compound draw.

India's archery contingent had already enjoyed a strong run in the team events at the Games, with all five Indian teams in action on Sunday progressing to the semifinals.

The men's and women's recurve teams, as well as the recurve mixed team, advanced to the last four, while the men's and women's compound teams also secured semifinal berths.

The compound individual competition will continue with the quarterfinals on October 1.

Elsewhere on Day 9, India's Sivaraj Babu bowed out of the men's shortboard surfing competition after losing 7.83-11.50 to the Philippines' Alciso Jayuard in Round 3.

India's men's cricket team is also in action on Monday, taking on Afghanistan in the quarterfinal of the Asian Games. The defending champions entered the knockout stage directly and are looking to retain the gold medal won at the 2023 Hangzhou Games.

Several Indian athletes are also competing in medal events on Day 9, including Avinash Sable in the men's 3000m steeplechase, Murali Sreeshankar in the men's long jump, Yash Vir Singh and Rohit Yadav in the men's javelin throw, and Gulveer Singh in the men's 1500m.

In boxing, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain faces Republic of Korea's Seong Suyeon in the women's 75kg quarterfinal, while Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat compete in the women's 25m pistol qualification in shooting. (ANI)

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