“Asian Games going to be an interesting one”: Indian trap shooter Kynan Chenai looks forward to Aichi-Nagoya challenge

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Indian trap shooter Kynan Chenai is eagerly anticipating the Asian Games 2026 scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya from September 19 to October 4, describing the event as an exciting challenge.

With shooting taking place outdoors, Chenai expects weather conditions to test the competitors, but remains upbeat about handling the conditions and enjoying the experience.

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“I’m really looking forward to it. The Asian Games are going to be an interesting one this time. We’re expecting some weather as well, but we shoot outdoors, as you know, so we’ll have to deal with those conditions. Other than that, I think it should be straightforward and, hopefully, a lot of fun," Chenai told ANI on the sidelines of Jaspal Rana’s book launch in New Delhi on Tuesday.

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Chenai expressed strong confidence in India’s rifle and pistol contingent, backing the squad to deliver at the Asian Games. He praised the quality of the shooters and said he is excited to watch them compete on the big stage.

“Our rifle and pistol squad is No. 1 in the world, and I’m backing all our shooters to deliver. They’re incredibly good, and I’m genuinely excited to watch them compete. I can only imagine how everyone else is feeling about seeing them in action," he said.

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Chenai recalled his close and lesser-known bond with renowned shooter and Padma Shri awardee late Jaspal Rana, saying their relationship extended beyond the shooting range.

He fondly remembered Rana’s advice, humour and companionship during their travels, describing their friendship as fun-loving and filled with memorable moments that he will always cherish.

“Jaspal and I shared a relationship outside the range that not many people know about. Whenever he got tired of the pistol ranges, he would wander down to the shotgun ranges at Karni Singh, where my car was often parked, and I’d be standing outside. He would come over, give me some advice or gyaan, and tell me, ‘Boss, you’ve got to be like this; you’ve got to approach the game like this," he added.

“Our relationship was a fun-loving one. I had some great times with Jaspal away from the shooting range too — sharing laughs, jokes and memories during our travels around the world. Those are memories I’ll always cherish and keep very close to my heart," he concluded.

Jaspal Rana, a Dronacharya Award-winning coach and recipient of the Arjuna Award and Padma Shri, passed away in New Delhi on June 13 after battling health complications. (ANI)

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