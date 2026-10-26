Asian Games gold medallist Devank Dalal retained for Rs 21.20 Lakh as Bhiwani Bulls Eye KCL Crown

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Asian Games gold medallist Devank Dalal has been retained by Bhiwani Bulls for Rs 21.20 lakh ahead of Season 2 of the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL), with the franchise aiming to go one step further after finishing runners-up in the inaugural edition.

Dalal’s retention marks an increase of Rs 2 lakh from last season, when Bhiwani Bulls acquired him for Rs 19.20 lakh. The franchise has once again placed its faith in the Indian international as it looks to strengthen its title ambitions, as per a press release.

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Dalal was part of the Indian team that won gold at the Asian Games in Japan, adding to his credentials ahead of the upcoming season. His retention also reflects the franchise’s emphasis on continuity as it seeks to build on its performance from the inaugural edition.

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Speaking after his retention, Dalal thanked the franchise owners for their continued trust and said his focus would be on helping Bhiwani Bulls win the title.

“I would like to thank our franchise owners for showing faith in me once again and retaining me for Season 2 of the Kabaddi Champions League. Their confidence motivates me to work harder and give my best for the team. We finished second last season, but this time we aim to finish number one and win the title for Bhiwani Bulls,” Dalal said.

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Bhiwani Bulls had a strong run in the league’s first season but fell short of the title, finishing second. With Dalal retained at an enhanced value, the franchise will look to build a stronger combination and mount a fresh challenge for the championship.

Dalal’s retention adds to the growing focus on player value and squad continuity in the KCL, as franchises prepare for the second season to improve their performances and compete for the title.

For Dalal, the target is clear: turn last season’s second-place finish into a championship triumph with Bhiwani Bulls. (ANI)

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