Asian Games gold, Olympic qualification were the targets: Harmanpreet Singh

India’s men’s hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh says his players had the confidence to shrug off the World Cup disappointment and win the Asian Games title and qualify for the 2028 Olympics as they “always dominate in Asia”.

Harmanpreet struck a brace as India thrashed Malaysia 5-1 in the final on Saturday to clinch the men’s hockey gold for the second time in a row.

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“The final match was a big opportunity for everybody. There are some players who are representing (India) for the first time in Asian Games, and some guys representing four times, three times, two times.

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“We knew we are here for the gold and to qualify for the Olympics. The target was clear,” Harmanpreet said.

The build-up to the Asian Games was not the best one, with the team finishing a disappointing ninth in the World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands in August.

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“The whole year was actually very, very tough for us because we had so many tournaments. The World Cup wasn’t that good for us, but we know that we always dominate in Asia. We are here to defend the title.”

Harmanpreet gave India the lead in the 11th minute from a penalty corner and also scored the last goal in the 57th minute, that too from a penalty corner.

“That’s a responsibility. When you get the opportunity you just need to finish it with the goal. And that is in my mind during the match,” said Harmanpreet who became the first Indian to lead the team in the back-to-back Asian Games gold.

“Overall we played well. We got so many opportunities. Especially defence-wise. We played very well that’s why we got the result.” Asked how he started playing hockey, Harmanpreet said, “It was not a plan. When I was in school, there were plenty of sports to choose from. I didn’t want to play hockey, but hockey chose me. And that’s how my journey started.”

Hope to win a medal in LA Olympics: GK Mohith

Goalkeeper Mohith Shashikumar said the team will prepare for the 2028 Games with all its might.

“It’s a dream of every athlete to play in the Olympics. Now the preparation will start, and we will prepare with all our might. We hope we get a medal in LA,” he said.

“There were up and downs in the tournament. We were focussing on winning the gold medal. In spite of the ups and downs, we gave our 100 per cent in every match.”

He watched India winning a bronze medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics on television, and was motivated to make it to the senior team.

“We were there in our training camp in Bangalore. It was a very great moment for us we got motivation. That motivation helped me to be part of the main team,” said the 24-year-old.

On being one of the youngest players in the team, he said, “Playing with my idols, I have no words to explain it. They have played so many games, and there are so many medals.

“Playing with them is a great privilege for me. I was so excited to play amongst them.”