Asian Games: India bags eight medals, boxers assure three more podium finishes on action-packed Day 9

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 28 (ANI): India claimed eight medals on Day 9 of the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday, winning four silver and four bronze medals across athletics, shooting and kurash, while three Indian boxers confirmed medals by advancing to the semifinals in their respective categories.

Athletics accounted for six of India's eight medals on the day. Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh secured bronze and silver, respectively, in the men's javelin throw, with both Indian throwers finishing on the podium.

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Yashvir Singh took an early lead in the men's javelin throw competition before Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage produced throws of 88.33m in his fourth attempt and 88.55m in his final attempt to clinch gold. Yashvir responded with a personal best of 85.72m in his final attempt, which was enough to secure the silver medal and complete an Indian double podium alongside Rohit Yadav, who took the lead in the men's javelin throw with his third attempt of 84.35m before being overtaken by Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage and India's Yash Vir Singh. He eventually finished third to win the bronze medal, ahead of Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem, who finished fourth.

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Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar clinched the silver medal in the men's long jump at the Asian Games 2026 on Monday, recording a best jump of 8.07m. Sreeshankar secured his second consecutive Asian Games silver after also finishing runner-up at the Hangzhou 2023 edition

Gulveer Singh also clinched the silver medal in the men's 1500m at the Asian Games 2026 on Monday, clocking a personal best (PB) of 3:36.72 in the final.

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Esha Singh won silver in the women's 25m pistol individual final, adding another medal for India in shooting. In kurash, Pincky Balhara secured bronze in the women's -78kg category after losing her semifinal bout against South Korea's Mo Sumin.

Vithya Ramraj, on the other hand, won bronze in the women's 400m hurdles final, while Anu Raghavan finished fifth.

Parul Chaudhary also added a bronze in the women's 5000m final, her second medal of the 2026 Asian Games.

Abinaya Rajarajan, Tamanna, Sneha Sathyanarayana and Sudeshna Shivankar finished fourth in the women's 4x100m relay final, while the men's 4x400m relay team qualified for the final.

Avinash Sable finished fourth in the men's 3000m steeplechase final, while Seema and Sanya Yadav finished fourth and eighth, respectively, in the women's discus throw final.

Pooja also qualified for the women's 800m final, while Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan finished seventh in the men's 400m hurdles final.

Boxing also guaranteed three more medals for India, with Kapil Pokhariya defeating South Korea's Kim Gichae in the men's 90kg quarterfinal, Lovlina Borgohain beating South Korea's Seong Suyeon in the women's 75kg quarterfinal and Priya defeating Tajikistan's Mijgona Samadova in the women's 60kg quarterfinal. All three advanced to the semifinals, confirming medals for India.

In squash, India recorded wins in both men's and women's team events. The men's team defeated South Korea 3-0 and China 3-0, while the women's team beat Japan 2-1 and China 3-0 in their respective pool games.

In hockey, India thrashed Bangladesh 10-0 in their men's Pool A game.

India also advanced to the final of the 4x100m mixed relay in athletics. In cricket, India's men's quarterfinal against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain, with India progressing to the semifinal by virtue of higher seeding.

In archery, Chikitha Taniparthi defeated Bhutan's Dorji Dolma in the women's compound individual round of 32 and then beat Chinese Taipei's Chen Yi-Hsuan in the round of 16 to reach the quarterfinals.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam defeated Kazakhstan's Adel Zhexenbinova in the round of 32 before losing to South Korea's Kang Yeonseo in the round of 16.

In the men's compound individual event, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru defeated Indonesia's Sostar Andaru Rinaldi and then India's Sahil Jadhav to reach the quarterfinals, while Sahil had earlier defeated Mongolia's Jamiyangombo Purevdorj in the round of 32.

In shooting, Neeru was first, while Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat were 21st and 23rd, respectively, in women's trap qualifying after Day 2. In men's trap qualifying, Shapath Bharadwaj was fifth, Kynan Chenai 19th and Ahvar Rizvi 32nd.

Esha Singh qualified for the women’s 25m pistol individual final after finishing eighth in qualification with 580-22x. Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat finished 11th and 30th, respectively, while India finished fifth in the team event with 1727-56x, missing out on a medal after Rahi missed the target with one of her opening rapid-fire shots.

In tennis, Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale lost to Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina and Yuliya Putinseva in the women's doubles first round.

In volleyball, India defeated Hong Kong 3-0 in the men's group game. In sepaktakraw, India lost 1-2 (11-15, 15-9, 13-15) to Japan in women's doubles, finishing bottom of Group B and being eliminated.

In surfing, Kishore Kumar Anbarasu defeated China's Ma Wensong 9.86-8.80 in the men's shortboard round 3, while Sivaraj Babu lost 7.83-11.50 to the Philippines' Alciso Jayuard in the same round.

With eight medals won on Monday, India’s medal tally has risen to 45, comprising four gold, 20 silver and 21 bronze medals. (ANI)

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