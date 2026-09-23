DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Asian Games: India men's kabaddi team thrash Bangladesh 48-25 for third group stage win

Asian Games: India men's kabaddi team thrash Bangladesh 48-25 for third group stage win

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:47 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 23 (ANI): India’s men’s kabaddi team continued its unbeaten run at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, registering a dominant 48-25 victory over Bangladesh in its Group A match on Wednesday.

The Indian team controlled proceedings to secure its third consecutive win in the group stage and will take on Chinese Taipei in its final group match on Thursday, according to ESPN.

Advertisement

India’s women’s kabaddi team also continued its winning run, defeating Iran 37-23 in its Group A encounter earlier on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The women’s team made a slow start and trailed 9-11 before turning the contest around to take a 19-15 lead. Bhavna Devi played a key role with crucial tackles, while Pooja contributed important points as India extended its advantage in the second half to seal its second successive victory.

India's women's team had defeated Bangladesh 42-21 in its opening match and will face Japan on Thursday.

Advertisement

India’s medal tally stood at 10, including one gold medal each in cricket, soft tennis and mixed martial arts, along with seven medals in shooting. India were placed eighth in the standings, while China led the table with 60 medals.

In squash, Abhay Singh advanced to the men’s singles Round of 16 after defeating Thailand’s Arkaradet Arkarahirunya 11-1, 11-0, 11-2 in the Round of 32.

India’s interest in the men’s sabre individual event ended after Gisho Nidhi Kumaresan lost 11-15 to Kazakhstan’s Artyom Sarkissyan in the Round of 16. Kumaresan had taken an early 4-1 lead, but his opponent fought back to lead 8-7 at the end of the first period before sealing the contest.

India also secured two bronze medals in shooting, with the women’s skeet team of Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Maheshwari Chauhan, and the men’s skeet team of Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmed Khan and Bhavtegh Singh Gill finishing third in their respective events.

Jay Meena won India’s maiden Asian Games medal in soft tennis, claiming bronze in the men’s singles after losing his semi-final to Japan’s Takuya Kurosaka.

In boxing, Ankush defeated Bahrain’s Hamsa Vogel in the men’s 80kg Round of 32.

In rowing, Balraj Panwar qualified for the men’s single sculls final, while Satnam Singh and Salman Khan advanced to the men’s double sculls final. India’s women’s four crew also qualified for Final A.

The men’s kayak four 500m team reached the final, while Megha Pradeep and Parvathy Geetha-Phairembam Soniya Devi advanced to the women’s canoe single 200m and kayak double 500m semi-finals, respectively. Prasanna Kumar CS and Prohit Baroi also qualified for the men’s kayak double 500m semi-finals. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts