Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 23 (ANI): India’s men’s kabaddi team continued its unbeaten run at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, registering a dominant 48-25 victory over Bangladesh in its Group A match on Wednesday.

The Indian team controlled proceedings to secure its third consecutive win in the group stage and will take on Chinese Taipei in its final group match on Thursday, according to ESPN.

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India’s women’s kabaddi team also continued its winning run, defeating Iran 37-23 in its Group A encounter earlier on Wednesday.

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The women’s team made a slow start and trailed 9-11 before turning the contest around to take a 19-15 lead. Bhavna Devi played a key role with crucial tackles, while Pooja contributed important points as India extended its advantage in the second half to seal its second successive victory.

India's women's team had defeated Bangladesh 42-21 in its opening match and will face Japan on Thursday.

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India’s medal tally stood at 10, including one gold medal each in cricket, soft tennis and mixed martial arts, along with seven medals in shooting. India were placed eighth in the standings, while China led the table with 60 medals.

In squash, Abhay Singh advanced to the men’s singles Round of 16 after defeating Thailand’s Arkaradet Arkarahirunya 11-1, 11-0, 11-2 in the Round of 32.

India’s interest in the men’s sabre individual event ended after Gisho Nidhi Kumaresan lost 11-15 to Kazakhstan’s Artyom Sarkissyan in the Round of 16. Kumaresan had taken an early 4-1 lead, but his opponent fought back to lead 8-7 at the end of the first period before sealing the contest.

India also secured two bronze medals in shooting, with the women’s skeet team of Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Maheshwari Chauhan, and the men’s skeet team of Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmed Khan and Bhavtegh Singh Gill finishing third in their respective events.

Jay Meena won India’s maiden Asian Games medal in soft tennis, claiming bronze in the men’s singles after losing his semi-final to Japan’s Takuya Kurosaka.

In boxing, Ankush defeated Bahrain’s Hamsa Vogel in the men’s 80kg Round of 32.

In rowing, Balraj Panwar qualified for the men’s single sculls final, while Satnam Singh and Salman Khan advanced to the men’s double sculls final. India’s women’s four crew also qualified for Final A.

The men’s kayak four 500m team reached the final, while Megha Pradeep and Parvathy Geetha-Phairembam Soniya Devi advanced to the women’s canoe single 200m and kayak double 500m semi-finals, respectively. Prasanna Kumar CS and Prohit Baroi also qualified for the men’s kayak double 500m semi-finals. (ANI)

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