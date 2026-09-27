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Home / Sports / Asian Games: India reach archery semifinals in compound, recurve mixed team events

Asian Games: India reach archery semifinals in compound, recurve mixed team events

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ANI
Updated At : 09:27 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 27 (ANI): India enjoyed a strong outing in the archery mixed team events at the Asian Games on Sunday, with Dhiraj Bommadevara-Kumkum Mohod and Sahil Jadhav-Chikitha Taniparthi advancing to the semifinals in recurve and compound, respectively.

Dhiraj and Kumkum followed up their Round of 16 win over the UAE with another comfortable victory, defeating Vietnam 6-0 in the quarterfinals of the recurve mixed team event, according to ESPN. The Indian pair will face Japan in the semifinals on October 2.

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Sahil and Chikitha also secured a convincing quarterfinal victory, beating Kazakhstan 159-154 in the compound mixed team event after earlier overcoming Mongolia in the Round of 16. India will take on Thailand in the compound mixed team semifinals on September 30.

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The country's archers also progressed to the semifinals of both the men's and women's compound team events, adding to India's strong showing in archery at the Games.

In athletics, Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan advanced to the men's 400m hurdles final after finishing second in his heat in 49.61 seconds, securing an automatic qualification spot. Yashas Palaksha, however, did not finish his heat.

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In the men's decathlon, Tejaswin Shankar finished seventh in the discus throw with 599 points and slipped to third in the overall standings with 5,869 points. Earlier, he had finished third in the 110m hurdles.

In fencing, India's women's team defeated Indonesia 45-23 to enter the quarterfinals of the team sabre event.

In surfing, Sivaraj Babu advanced to Round 3 of the men's shortboard after defeating Iran's Davoud Khadir, while Kamali Prakash and Sugar Shanti Gayen also progressed to Round 3 of the women's shortboard.

India's badminton campaign ended in the quarterfinals of both doubles events, with Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto losing to China's Huang Dongping-Feng Yan Zhe and Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly going down to Malaysia's Pearly Tan-Thinaah Muralitharan.

In other events, Manju Rani finished sixth in the women's marathon race walk, while Priyanka Goswami was disqualified. India lost 0-2 to South Korea in the women's doubles Group B match in sepaktakraw.

In kurash, Bharti lost 0-3 to Iran's Tahereh Azarpeivand in the women's 57kg Round of 16, while Sangita suffered a 0-10 defeat to Charmea Quelino in the Round of 32. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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