Nagoya [Japan], September 18 (ANI): The Indian Men's Soft Tennis Team put up a determined fight but suffered a 0-3 defeat against Chinese Taipei in their Preliminary Round, Group C on Friday.

India began the tie with the doubles encounter, where Jay Meena and Yogesh Choudhary went down 0-5 against Kai-Wen Yu and Wei-Chieh Lin.

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In the singles match, Aryan Thakur fought hard but lost 1-4 to Yu-Sang Chang, giving Chinese Taipei an unassailable 2-0 lead.

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India's Aniket Patel and Om Yadav then featured in the second doubles match but were defeated 1-5 by Po-Yi Chen and Yu-Hsun Chen, as Chinese Taipei completed a 3-0 victory.

The Indian squad features Asian Games debutants Aryan Thakur, Om Yadav and Yogesh Choudhary, along with Jay Meena, a TAGG athlete.

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The Indian Men’s Soft Tennis Team put up a determined fight against Chinese Taipei in the Preliminary Round – Group C, Match 2, but went down 0–3. Match 1 – Doubles Jay Meena / Yogesh Choudhary lost to Kai-Wen Yu / Wei-Chieh Lin — 0–5 Match 2 – Singles Aryan Thakur lost to… pic.twitter.com/ioiwjW79K9 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 18, 2026

India will now look to bounce back in their next Group C fixture against Mongolia.

Meanwhile, Indian teqball debutant Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza continued her impressive campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, securing two wins in the Women’s Singles event to book her place directly in the semifinals on Friday.

Quimcy produced a strong comeback in her Group A, Match 2 encounter against Japan’s Yuina Sakamoto, recovering from a 10-12 loss in the opening game to win the next two games 12-11, 13-11 and seal a hard-fought 2-1 victory.

The Indian debutant followed it up with a convincing 2-0 win over Cambodia’s Koemyean DY in Group A, Match 3. Quimcy won the opening game 12-9 before closing out the match 12-7 to qualify directly for the semifinals of the Women’s Singles event.

With her singles campaign progressing strongly, Quimcy will now turn her attention to the Mixed Doubles event, where she will partner fellow Indian Mohamed Anas Imran Beg. The Indian pair will face the Philippines’ Jhoana Abulencia and Prince Agustin. (ANI)

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