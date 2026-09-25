DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Asian Games: Indian table tennis doubles pairs bow out as Harmeet-Sathiyan, Diya-Yashaswini suffer defeats

Asian Games: Indian table tennis doubles pairs bow out as Harmeet-Sathiyan, Diya-Yashaswini suffer defeats

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:02 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 25 (ANI): India’s campaign in the table tennis doubles events took a hit at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Friday as Harmeet Desai-Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Diya Chitale-Yashaswini Ghorpade and Sreeja Akula-Syndrela Das suffered defeats in the third round.

Harmeet and Sathiyan were beaten 0-3 by Japan’s Sora Matsushima and Shunsuke Togami in the men’s doubles third round, bringing their campaign to an end, according to ESPN.

Advertisement

The Indian duo had earlier fought past Indonesia’s Affan Pratama and Muhammad Negara 3-2 in the second round. Harmeet and Sathiyan won the opening two games 11-4, 11-7, before the Indonesian pair levelled the contest by taking the next two 11-7, 11-8. The Indians prevailed 11-6 in the decider.

Advertisement

Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah also exited the men’s doubles competition after losing 1-3 to Japan’s Tomokazu Harimoto and Hiroto Shinozuka.

In women’s doubles, Diya Chitale and Yashaswini Ghorpade lost 0-3 to China’s Fan Shuhan and Chen Yi, while Sreeja Akula and Syndrela Das were beaten 0-3 by China’s Kuai Man and Wang Manyu.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Manush advanced in the men’s singles after defeating Iran’s Benyamin Faraji 3-0. He won the contest 11-9, 11-6, 11-6, 11-5 to move into the third round.

Yashaswini also progressed in the women’s singles, defeating Syria’s Hend Zaza in the second round. Sreeja Akula and Manav Thakkar, however, suffered defeats in their respective singles second-round matches.

India had mixed results in other sports on Day 6.

The Indian mixed doubles pair of Diya Chitale and Manush Shah secured a medal in table tennis after defeating Hong Kong’s Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem in the quarter-finals.

In squash, Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar also assured India of a medal by defeating the Philippines’ David Pelino and Jemcya Aribado in the mixed doubles quarter-finals.

India’s kabaddi teams advanced to the finals, with the women defeating Nepal in the semi-final and the men beating Thailand.

In hockey, India’s women defeated Japan 3-1 in their Pool B match.

India also secured gold in shooting, with Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh winning the 10m air pistol mixed team final. APS Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil and Niraj Kumar won silver in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions team event.

In badminton, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto advanced in mixed doubles, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost their men’s doubles opener to Thailand’s Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and Peeratchai Sukphun.

In squash singles, Abhay Singh advanced to the semi-finals after beating Japan’s Ryunosuke Tsukue 3-0, while Anahat Singh also progressed to the women’s singles semi-finals after defeating compatriot Tanvi Khanna. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts