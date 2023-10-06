Asian Games: Indian women’s kabaddi team routs Nepal, makes it to 4th successive final

Hangzhou, October 6
Two-time former champions India stormed into their fourth successive final of the Asian Games with a commanding 61-17 win over Nepal in the women’s kabaddi event here on Friday.
India, the last edition’s runners-up, faced little challenge from their rivals and led 29-10 at half time with Pooja Hathwala and Pushpa Rana spearheading the raids.
Overall, India inflicted five all-out in the match en route to making four out of four finals in the women’s kabaddi at the continental showpiece.
For India, Jharkhand youngster Akshima who was making her Asian Games debut was also impressive, making successful raids and earning two touch points.
The Indian men’s team, which finished with a bronze medal in the 2018 edition, will take on Pakistan in the semifinal later in the day.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
4 dead as fire breaks out at pharmaceutical factory in Punjab's Amritsar
The cause of fire yet to be ascertained
7 dead, 40 injured in massive fire at residential building in Mumbai
The fire-affected persons were rushed to a trauma centre at ...
Canada evacuates diplomats from Delhi to Southeast Asia: Report
The news comes amid claims by Canadian Foreign Affairs Minis...
Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 103 missing people
So far, 2,411 people have been evacuated and accommodated at...
Reserve Bank of India retains repo rate at 6.5 per cent
Rate increase cycle was paused in April after six consecutiv...