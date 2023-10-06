Asian Games: Indian women’s kabaddi team routs Nepal, makes it to 4th successive final

PTI

Hangzhou, October 6

Two-time former champions India stormed into their fourth successive final of the Asian Games with a commanding 61-17 win over Nepal in the women’s kabaddi event here on Friday.

India, the last edition’s runners-up, faced little challenge from their rivals and led 29-10 at half time with Pooja Hathwala and Pushpa Rana spearheading the raids.

Overall, India inflicted five all-out in the match en route to making four out of four finals in the women’s kabaddi at the continental showpiece.

For India, Jharkhand youngster Akshima who was making her Asian Games debut was also impressive, making successful raids and earning two touch points.

The Indian men’s team, which finished with a bronze medal in the 2018 edition, will take on Pakistan in the semifinal later in the day.

