Asian Games: Indian women’s squash team signs off with bronze

Hanghzhou, September 29
The Indian women’s squash team signed off with a bronze medal after going down fighting to Hong Kong in the semifinals at the Asian Games here on Friday.
The trio of veteran Joshna Chinappa, Anahat Singh and Tanvi Khanna went down 1-2 to Hong Kong.
Joshna was the only Indian who won her match as she defeated world number 24 Tze Lok Ho 3-2 (7-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-6, 11-8) to level the tie after Tanvi went down meekly (3-0) to Sin Yuk Chan in the opener.
Playing against high-ranked and experienced opponent in Lee Ka Yi, the 15-year-old Anahat tried her best.
The teenager saved eight match points as she went from 10-2 to 10-10 in the third game but eventually lost the final (0-3) 8-11, 7-11, 10-12 and the tie.
