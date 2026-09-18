Asian Games: India’s Quimcy Dsouza, Mohamed Anas Imran Beg reach teqball mixed doubles quarter-finals

Nagoya [Japan], September 18 (ANI): India’s Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza and Mohamed Anas Imran Beg have advanced to the quarter-finals of the mixed doubles competition at the 2026 Asian Games teqball tournament after finishing third in Group A at the Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center.

The Indian duo endured a challenging preliminary round-robin campaign, recording two victories and two defeats across their four group matches. Their qualification was sealed with a commanding win over Kuwait in their final fixture.

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Dsouza and Beg began their campaign strongly, defeating the Philippines’ Abuencia Jhoana and Agustin Prince 2–0. The straight-sets victory gave the Indian pair an ideal start to their Group A campaign.

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Their second match proved considerably more competitive. Against Cambodia’s Bun Thuonvireak and Yorn Sophornraksmy, India suffered a narrow 1–2 defeat following a closely fought three-set contest.

The difficulties continued in the third group fixture, where the Indian duo were beaten 0–2 by Thailand’s Dejaroen Phakpong and Wongkhamchan Suphawadi.

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With qualification at stake in their final group encounter, Dsouza and Beg responded emphatically against Kuwait’s Alebraheem Salman and Alfailakawi Hessah.

India controlled the match from the outset, racing to a 12–1 victory in the opening set before completing a 2–0 win with a 12–6 second-set result.

The victory took the Indian pair to a 2–2 record and secured third place in Group A, earning them a place in the quarter-final knockout stage, where they will face Vietnam.

The qualification keeps India’s medal hopes alive in the teqball mixed doubles event.

Dsouza’s progress in the tournament has also added to India’s presence in the knockout stages, with the Indian player having reached the women’s singles semi-finals.

For Dsouza and Beg, attention now turns to the quarter-finals, where they will look to build on their strong final group-stage performance and continue India’s pursuit of a podium finish in Nagoya. (ANI)

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