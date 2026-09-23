DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Asian Games: Jay Meena wins India’s maiden soft tennis medal with men’s singles bronze

Asian Games: Jay Meena wins India’s maiden soft tennis medal with men’s singles bronze

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:57 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 23 (ANI): Jay Meena scripted history by winning India’s first-ever Asian Games medal in soft tennis, securing bronze in the men’s singles event at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 on Wednesday.

Meena’s campaign ended in the semi-finals, where he went down 2-4 to Japan’s Takuya Kurosaka. The Indian lost the first three sets before mounting a spirited comeback to win the fourth and fifth sets and reduce the deficit to 2-3. However, Kurosaka won the sixth set 4-1 to seal the contest, according to ESPN.

Advertisement

The final scoreline was 3-5, 1-4, 1-4, 4-1, 6-4, 1-4.

Advertisement

Meena had earlier booked his place in the semi-finals by defeating the Philippines’ Sherwin Nuguit in a thrilling quarter-final. With all semi-finalists assured of a medal, his victory guaranteed India a historic podium finish in the sport.

The bronze medal took India’s overall tally at the Games to 10, including one gold and seven medals in shooting, along with gold medals in cricket and mixed martial arts through Suchika Tariyal.

Advertisement

India were placed eighth in the medal standings, while China led the table with 60 medals.

India also secured bronze medals in both the men’s and women’s skeet team events on Wednesday. The women’s team of Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Maheshwari Chauhan finished third with a combined score of 331, while the men’s trio of Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmed Khan and Bhavtegh Singh Gill claimed bronze after defeating Kazakhstan in a shoot-off.

In other results, Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker finished fifth in the women’s 10m air pistol final, while India’s women’s kabaddi team defeated Iran 37-23 in their Group A match.

In rowing, Balraj Panwar qualified for the men’s single sculls final, while Satnam Singh and Salman Khan advanced to the men’s double sculls final. India’s women’s four crew also qualified for Final A.

The men’s kayak four 500m team reached the final, while Megha Pradeep and Parvathy Geetha-Phairembam Soniya Devi advanced to the women’s canoe single 200m and kayak double 500m semi-finals, respectively. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts