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Home / Sports / Asian Games: Manpreet Kaur wins shot put bronze, Krishna Menon finishes fifth

Asian Games: Manpreet Kaur wins shot put bronze, Krishna Menon finishes fifth

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ANI
Updated At : 05:27 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 25 (ANI): India’s Manpreet Kaur won the bronze medal in the women’s shot put at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 on Friday, while compatriot Krishna Jayasankar Menon finished fifth in the event.

Manpreet produced her best throw of 17.17 metres in her fourth attempt to secure a place on the podium. China’s Song Jiayuan won the gold with 19.40m, while compatriot Zhang Linru claimed silver with 18.14m, according to ESPN.

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South Korea’s Jeong Yu Sun finished fourth with 16.78m, while Krishna Menon recorded a best throw of 16.57m to finish fifth.

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The bronze was one of several medals secured by India on Day 6 of the Asian Games.

Earlier, shooters Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh won gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, while Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil and Niraj Kumar secured silver in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions team event.

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In table tennis, Manush Shah and Diya Chitale secured bronze in mixed doubles after reaching the semi-finals, where they lost to China’s Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha.

India’s squash mixed doubles pair of Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar also assured the country of a medal after progressing to the semi-finals. Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh advanced to the respective singles semi-finals.

India’s men’s and women’s kabaddi teams also booked their places in the finals after winning their respective semi-final matches against Thailand and Nepal.

In hockey, the Indian women’s team defeated Japan 3-1 in their Pool B encounter.

Elsewhere, swimmer Rishabh Das finished sixth in the men’s 200m backstroke final, while weightlifter Seram Nirupama Devi finished seventh in the women’s 61kg category.

Boxer Preeti’s Asian Games campaign ended in the round of 16 after she lost 0-5 to North Korea’s Pang Chol Mi.

India’s medal tally stood at 21, comprising two gold, eight silver and 11 bronze medals, placing the country 12th in the standings at the time of writing. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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