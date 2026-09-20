Asian Games medal means more than my life, says Suchika Tariyal after Bronze assured in women’s MMA 60kg category

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Mixed Martial Arts made its Asian Games debut on Sunday, and India’s Suchika Tariyal made the most of this opportunity by assuring a medal in the women’s traditional 60kg category by defeating her much younger rival Altanchimeg Baigalmaa of Mongolia 2-0 in the quarterfinal.

The 36-year-old Indian, who has previously competed in judo and jiu-jitsu, has advanced to the semifinals where both losing semifinalists receive bronze medals. Suchika will play against Teo Hui Hoon of Singapore in the semifinals on Monday, according to a press release from SAI Media.

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Speaking exclusively with SAI Media after her quarterfinal bout in Aichi-Nagoya, Suchika said that the Asian Games medal meant everything for her.

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“This medal means a lot to me, as my coaches and I have worked very hard to reach here. My family has spent a lot of money on me and provided me with every possible support to help me become a good MMA player. So, this medal means more than my life,” Suchika said.

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Talking about the competition, Suchika, who was inducted in the sports ministry’s Target Asian Games Group (TAGG) scheme earlier this year and was supported for domestic pre-Asian Games training at One Punch Academy, Mumbai, said, “The competition at the Asian Games level is very high as mostly pro-level players compete here. The scoring is also different as you can’t use knees and elbows. Sometimes it helps too, as it gives time to recover. If you get hit on the face, you are knocked out. The chances of injuries are a bit less, but it is a very technical sport. Amateurs and professionals both are playing, so it is a bit tough.”

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A two-time Asian MMA championships medallist in 2026, Suchika also received equipment support towards kits, training equipment and recovery equipment. A native of Rohtak, Haryana, Suchika hails from a modest and conservative family background.

Her sporting journey began at the age of 12 after an incident of eve-teasing, which motivated her to take up judo as a means of self-defence. She initially trained at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi and subsequently at the Dada Dev Mandir Centre in Palam, further honing her skills at SAI Bhopal.

Suchika went on to become an eight-time National Judo Champion and secured several major international medals for India. She won gold at the 2019 Commonwealth Judo Championships and the 2019 South Asian Games.

At the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, she competed in the women’s - 57 kg category, narrowly missing a podium finish.

Suchika, a youth icon and popular face in the Asian martial arts circuit, made her MMA debut in 2017 with a victory, before taking a seven-year break from the sport while continuing to compete successfully in judo and jiu-jitsu. Alongside her sporting career, Suchika was appointed as a Head Constable in CISF. (ANI)

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