Asian Games medal-winning Indian hockey players, coaches felicitated with Rs 51,000 each

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Asian Games medal-winning Indian hockey players and coaches were felicitated at a ceremony in New Delhi, where each honouree received a cash award of Rs 51,000 in recognition of their contribution to the sport.

The ceremony was organised by Shivtrinetra Group to acknowledge the achievements of the players and the role of coaches in supporting their development and success at the international level.

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The event was attended by Bijender Kumar, Managing Director and CEO of Shivtrinetra Group; Joginder Kumar, Director of Shivtrinetra Aviation; Devendra Kumar, Director of Servelty India; Rohtash, Director of SttayPay; and business partner Vinay Rana.

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Also present was Pritam Siwach, hockey coach and recipient of the Arjuna Award and Dronacharya Award, along with Neha, Jyoti Rumawat, Sakshi Rana, Yashdeep Siwach, Abhishek Nain and Sumit.

Speaking at the event, Bijender Kumar said as per a press release, “The achievements of these players reflect years of hard work, discipline and dedication. Indian hockey has a rich legacy, and the accomplishments of its players continue to strengthen that tradition. Through this initiative, we aim to recognise their efforts and encourage young athletes to pursue their sporting ambitions.”

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Joginder Kumar said the players' performances at the Asian Games reflected the importance of teamwork, perseverance and sustained effort. He added that recognising athletes and coaches could help inspire young people to take up hockey and aspire to represent India at international competitions.

Pritam Siwach highlighted the importance of recognising the efforts of both players and coaches. She said such initiatives could boost athletes' morale and encourage young players to focus on discipline, regular practice and teamwork.

Speaking on the occasion, Indian Hockey player, Abhishek Nain, said on behalf of all the players who received the cash prize, “It is a matter of great pride for us to be recognised for our contributions to Indian hockey. Representing India and achieving success in international competitions is an extremely honourable experience. This recognition, along with the Rs 51,000 cash award, motivates us to work harder, improve our performances and achieve greater success for our country. We thank Shivtrinetra Group for acknowledging our efforts and honouring the spirit of Indian sport.”

Devendra Kumar said sporting achievements were supported by years of preparation, coaching and family support, adding that recognising these contributions was important for the development of Indian hockey.

Vinay Rana also emphasised the role of athletes and coaches in bringing recognition to the country, saying that initiatives acknowledging sporting achievements could encourage greater participation in sports among young people.

The ceremony highlighted the contribution of players and coaches to Indian hockey and the role of recognition and support in encouraging sporting talent. (ANI)

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