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Home / Sports / Asian Games medallists share delight after meeting PM Modi in New Delhi  

Asian Games medallists share delight after meeting PM Modi in New Delhi  

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ANI
Updated At : 09:51 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Asian Games medallists Sawan Barwal, Jay Meena, Arjun Deshwal, Devank Dalal and Pincky Balhara expressed delight after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi following India’s successful Asian Games 2026 campaign in Japan.

PM Modi interacted with India's Asian Games 2026 contingent at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday, as athletes, coaches and officials gathered to mark the country's performance at the continental showpiece.

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Barwal described his meeting with PM Modi as a memorable experience, expressing hope that sharing his journey would inspire the next generation to take up sports and achieve success.

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" It was a great experience being here. If the next generation is inspired by our stories and experiences to take up sports and do well, it would be a matter of great pride for us and the country. Meeting the Prime Minister after winning a medal was a wonderful experience,” Barwal told ANI.

Meena expressed happiness over meeting PM Modi, highlighting the importance of guiding young people about an athlete's journey, the challenges involved and the preparation needed to achieve their goals.

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He also thanked the organisers for providing a platform to inspire and mentor the next generation.

“I’m happy to have had the opportunity to guide young people on an athlete’s life, the challenges they may face and how they can prepare themselves to achieve their dreams. I would like to thank the team for organising this conclave, as such events help inspire and guide the next generation... I am also delighted to meet PM,” Meena told ANI.

Devank Dalal described his meeting with PM Modi as a memorable and motivating experience, expressing hope that his journey would inspire children to work hard and pursue their goals.

“It was a great experience, and I hope the children here feel inspired by us. I’m sure those who are working hard will go far in the future. Meeting the Prime Minister was a wonderful experience and a great source of motivation for us,” Devank said.

Deshwal expressed pride in India's achievement of winning gold medals in both the men's and women's kabaddi events, describing his meeting with PM Modi as a wonderful experience.

“It is a matter of great pride for us and the entire country that both the men’s and women’s kabaddi teams won gold medals for India... Meeting the Prime Minister was a wonderful experience,” Deshwal told ANI.

Balhara described meeting PM Modi as a proud and memorable moment, expressing gratitude for the opportunity that her sporting achievements had given her.

"It’s a proud moment for us. We also had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Modi yesterday. Not everyone gets that opportunity, and I’m grateful that sports has given us this chance," Balhara told ANI.

India finished fourth in the medal standings at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, winning 85 medals, comprising 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze. The result marked India's second consecutive finish among the top five nations at the continental event. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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