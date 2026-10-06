Asian Games medallists Vivek Sagar, Jay Meena meet MP Sports Minister in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister Vishwas Sarang met Asian Games gold medallist Vivek Sagar and soft tennis bronze medallist Jay Meena on Tuesday in Bhopal.

Following the meeting, speaking to ANI, Vivek Sagar expressed delight at winning his second consecutive medal and thanked the Sports Minister for honouring him in Bhopal.

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He said his focus now is on taking things step by step, staying injury-free and maintaining his fitness and strength.

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"I am delighted to have won a second consecutive medal, and I am very happy to be back in the state and to have been invited and honoured by the Sports Minister here in Bhopal...the goal is to focus on moving forward step by step, while trying to avoid injuries and maintain my strength,” he told ANI.

Soft tennis player Jay Meena credited his parents, mentors and government support for helping India secure a historic medal.

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Looking ahead to the 2030 Commonwealth Games in India, he expressed confidence that if soft tennis is included, the Indian team can win all five gold medals.

"I consider myself truly fortunate that God gave me this opportunity. I have had such wonderful parents and mentors, and, most importantly, I received immense support from both the state and central governments; it is thanks to this that we have won this historic medal for India today...with the Commonwealth Games set to be hosted in India in 2030, if soft tennis is included in the program, I promise the Prime Minister and the people of India that we will sweep all five gold medals,” Meena told ANI. (ANI)

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