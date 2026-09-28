Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 28 (ANI): A busy medal schedule awaits India on Monday as the men's cricket team begins its Asian Games 2026 campaign, while Avinash Sable, Lovlina Borgohain, Manu Bhaker and several other leading athletes look to add to the country's medal tally on Day 9 of the continental showpiece.

India, which ended Day 8 with 37 medals -- four gold, 16 silver and 17 bronze -- will begin its men's cricket campaign at the quarter-final stage against Afghanistan at the Korogi Athletic Park, according to Olympics.com.

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The defending champions will face the Hangzhou 2023 silver medallists, with India looking to continue its gold-medal run after defeating Afghanistan in the final three years ago.

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Athletics will provide several medal opportunities for India, with nine finals featuring Indian athletes scheduled for the evening session.

Avinash Sable will be one of the biggest attractions as he returns to the 3000m steeplechase. The Hangzhou silver medallist is making his comeback from a long injury layoff and will look to challenge for a podium finish.

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The men's javelin throw will also be closely watched in the absence of defending champion Neeraj Chopra. Commonwealth Games medallist Yash Vir Singh and Rohit Yadav will carry India's challenge as they look to extend the country's gold-medal streak in the event.

India has won the men's javelin gold at the last two Asian Games through Chopra. Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem are among the leading contenders in the event.

Hangzhou silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar and David Patturaj Solomon will compete in the men's long jump, while Gulveer Singh will line up in the 1500m and Parul Chaudhary in the women's 5000m. Both Gulveer and Parul have already won medals at the ongoing Games.

The athletics programme will also feature the women's discus throw, men's and women's 400m hurdles and women's 4x100m relay.

In boxing, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will take on Republic of Korea's Seong Suyeon in the women's 75kg quarter-final. A victory would assure Lovlina of a medal. Priya Ghanghas and Kapil Pokhariya are also one win away from securing podium finishes.

Shooting will see Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat compete in the women's 25m pistol qualification, with Manu aiming to secure an individual medal in her final opportunity at the Games.

The squash competition moves into the team events, with singles finalists Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh looking to bounce back after their silver-medal finishes.

India's archers will also be in action in the individual compound events, with Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Chikitha Taniparthi competing in the women's draw, while Sahil Jadhav and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru will feature in the men's competition.

In hockey, the Indian men's team will face Bangladesh in its final Pool A match. Pincky Balhara will represent India in kurash, while volleyball and tennis competitions will also continue with the Indian contingent in action.

With several medal events lined up across athletics, boxing and shooting, India will look to turn a packed Day 9 schedule into another productive day after adding seven medals on Sunday. (ANI)

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