Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 2 (ANI): Indian sailor Nethra Kumanan secured the bronze medal in the women's dinghy event at the Asian Games 2026 on Friday, adding another medal to India's sailing haul at the Aichi-Nagoya Games.

Nethra recovered strongly in the second and final race of the finals after a difficult opening race to finish on the podium. She ended level on points with Hong Kong's Stephanie Louise Norton, but her superior head-to-head results against Norton gave her the bronze medal.

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The medal adds to India's impressive performance in sailing at the Asian Games, with Indian sailors having already won medals in the men's and women's skiff events.

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Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma won bronze in the women's skiff event on Thursday after finishing fourth initially. Their position was upgraded after China, which had originally taken third place, was disqualified.

Earlier on Thursday, Manu Francis and Prince Noble won silver in the men's skiff event, finishing behind China after nine races. Hong Kong took the bronze medal.

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On Day 13, India's archers also enjoyed a productive outing, with Kumkum Mohod, Ankita Bhakat and Kirti Sharma winning gold in the women's recurve team event after defeating South Korea 5-3.

Kumkum and Dhiraj Bommadevara subsequently reached the mixed recurve team final after beating Japan 5-3 in the semifinal, before losing 3-5 to China in the gold-medal clash to settle for silver.

In wrestling, Sujeet Kalkal advanced to the men's freestyle 65kg semifinal with a dominant 10-0 technical superiority victory over Iran's Abbas Ebrahimzadehsavadkouhi in the quarterfinal. Earlier, he had defeated Afghanistan's Sayed Omar Zazai 13-3 in the round of 16.

India's other wrestling results included defeats for Dipanshi against Japan's Yui Susaki in the women's 50kg round of 16, Rajat Ruhal against Kazakhstan's Yedige Kassimbek in the men's freestyle 125kg round of 16, and Priya against reigning Asian Games champion Kyzy Medet of Kyrgyzstan in the women's 76kg round of 16.

In other events, India's women's rugby sevens team defeated Malaysia 26-5 in a Pool E match, while the men's volleyball team beat South Korea 3-1 in the classification match for fifth to eighth places.

David Beckham progressed to the men's keirin semifinal in track cycling, while Ronaldo Singh was eliminated in the repechage.

In canoe slalom, Pradhyumna Singh Rathod qualified for the men's kayak cross quarterfinal and Shikha Chauhan progressed to the women's kayak cross quarterfinal, while Hitesh Kewat was eliminated.

Kashish Malik defeated Hong Kong's Lam Siu Wai in the mixed individual virtual taekwondo round of 16 before losing to Kazakhstan's Rita Bakisheva in the quarterfinal.

India also suffered a defeat to Thailand in the women's sepaktakraw quadrant group match, while Vishnu Saravanan finished fourth in the men's dinghy sailing event.

With Nethra's bronze, India's sailing medal haul at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games has now grown further, adding to the silver and two bronze medals secured earlier in the competition.

India currently rank at the sixth place in medal tally with 70 medals, including 12 gold, 24 silver and 34 bronze medals, at the time of writing. (ANI)

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