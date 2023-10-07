Asian Games: PM hails ‘momentous achievement’ of India; to host Games contingent on October 10

New Delhi, October 7
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the Indian Asian Games contingent on October 10 amid momentous national achievement of over 100 medal haul at Hangzhou in China.
In a post on X, the Prime Minister said: “A momentous achievement for India at the Asian Games! The people of India are thrilled that we have reached a remarkable milestone of 100 medals.
"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our phenomenal athletes whose efforts have led to this historic milestone for India. Every awe-inspiring performance has made history and filled our hearts with pride.”
The PM said he looked forward to hosting the Asian Games contingent on the 10th and interacting with the athletes.
