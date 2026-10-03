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Home / Sports / Asian Games: Pranavi Urs becomes first Indian woman to win individual golf gold, adds team silver

Asian Games: Pranavi Urs becomes first Indian woman to win individual golf gold, adds team silver

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ANI
Updated At : 10:17 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 3 (ANI): Indian golfer Pranavi Urs scripted history at the Asian Games 2026 on Saturday, becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual golf gold medal at the continental showpiece, while also helping India secure silver in the women's team event.

The 23-year-old from Mysuru held her nerve in a tightly contested final round to finish with a total of 15-under 265, edging China's Yin Ruoning and Singapore's Shannon Tan by one stroke, according to ESPN.

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Pranavi entered the final round with a three-shot overnight lead but faced an early setback after a triple bogey on the third hole. She responded with three birdies and recovered her composure to stay in contention for the gold.

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With the pressure mounting on the final two holes, Pranavi produced crucial par putts before finishing the 18th hole with another par to remain at 15-under. Yin and Tan also finished on 14-under, leaving the Indian on top of the leaderboard.

The gold is India's first women's individual golf gold at the Asian Games and the country's first golf gold at the Games since Shiv Kapur's men's individual triumph in 2002.

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Pranavi's performance also played a key role in India's silver medal-winning women's team campaign alongside Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar.

India finished the team event at 14-under 546, with the best two scores from the three golfers counting towards the final team total. China won gold after finishing at 22-under 538.

Aditi shot a 67 in the final round, while Diksha carded 77 as India secured the silver medal behind China.

Pranavi's double-medal haul added to India's strong start on the penultimate day of the Asian Games. Earlier, 17-year-old Kumkum Mohod won gold in the women's individual recurve archery event after defeating South Korea's Oh Yejin in a shoot-off.

India's medal tally subsequently reached 79, comprising 18 gold, 26 silver and 35 bronze medals, at the time of writing.

The men's golf team of Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar and Yuvraj Sandhu is also in action on the final day of the individual and team stroke play events. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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