Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 2 (ANI): Indian wrestler Sujeet Kalkal defeated Afghanistan's Sayed Omar Zazai in the men's freestyle 65kg round of 16 bout with an emphatic 13-3 technical superiority win over on Friday, leading a string of positive results for the country on Day 13 of the continental showpiece.

Sujeet, considered one of India's medal contenders in the category, conceded the first three points but responded strongly and did not allow his opponent to score again.

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The Indian quickly reduced the deficit before producing a four-point move to take a 5-3 lead. He followed it up with two successive two-point moves, including a flip and a roll, to take a 9-3 advantage at the end of the opening period, according to ESPN.

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Sujeet continued his attacking approach in the second period and completed the 10-point victory margin to bring the bout to an early end at 13-3. He will clash with Abbas Ebrahimzadehsavadkouhi in men's freestyle 65kg quarterfinal later on Friday.

India also registered a 3-1 (25-16, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23) win over South Korea in the men's volleyball classification match for fifth to eighth places.

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The victory came a day after India's medal hopes in the volleyball competition ended with a defeat to Pakistan. The Indian side regrouped to secure a confidence-boosting win and will continue their campaign with two more matches.

In archery, Kumkum Mohod and Dhiraj Bommadevara advanced to the mixed recurve team final after defeating Japan 5-3 in their semifinal. India recovered from a 1-3 deficit, winning the final two sets to book a gold-medal clash against China.

Earlier, Kumkum, Ankita Bhakat and Kirti Sharma gave India its first gold of the day by defeating South Korea 5-3 in the women's recurve team final.

The victory also marked India's first-ever medal in the women's recurve team event at the Asian Games and was the country's 11th gold medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Games.

India's overall medal tally stood at 67 -- 11 gold, 23 silver and 33 bronze -- with the country seventh on the medal table at the time of writing.

There were setbacks for India in wrestling, however, with Rajat Ruhal losing to Kazakhstan's Yedige Kassimbek on points in the men's freestyle 125kg round of 16, while Priya was pinned by reigning Asian Games champion Kyzy Medet of Kyrgyzstan in the women's 76kg round of 16.

Both Rajat and Priya can still have a route to the medal rounds through repechage if their respective opponents progress to the final.

In women's 50kg, Dipanshi also suffered a round-of-16 defeat against Japan's Yui Susaki.

In mixed individual virtual taekwondo, Kashish Malik defeated Hong Kong's Lam Siu Wai in the round of 16 before losing 1-2 to Kazakhstan's Rita Bakisheva in the quarterfinal. Kashish's campaign ended after she fell short on the head-kick count.

India also had mixed fortunes in track cycling. David Beckham progressed to the men's keirin semifinal, while Ronaldo Singh was eliminated in the repechage.

In canoe slalom, Pradhyumna Singh Rathod qualified for the men's kayak cross quarterfinal, while Hitesh Kewat was eliminated. Shikha Chauhan also progressed to the women's kayak cross quarterfinal.

India suffered a defeat to Thailand in the women's sepaktakraw quadrant group match.

With key medal events still to come on Day 13, India remain in contention for further success, particularly in archery and wrestling. (ANI)

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