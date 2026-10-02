DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Asian Games: Sujeet Kalkal beats Afghanistan's Sayed Omar Zazai to enter 65kg wrestling quarterfinals

Asian Games: Sujeet Kalkal beats Afghanistan's Sayed Omar Zazai to enter 65kg wrestling quarterfinals

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:32 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 2 (ANI): Indian wrestler Sujeet Kalkal defeated Afghanistan's Sayed Omar Zazai in the men's freestyle 65kg round of 16 bout with an emphatic 13-3 technical superiority win over on Friday, leading a string of positive results for the country on Day 13 of the continental showpiece.

Sujeet, considered one of India's medal contenders in the category, conceded the first three points but responded strongly and did not allow his opponent to score again.

Advertisement

The Indian quickly reduced the deficit before producing a four-point move to take a 5-3 lead. He followed it up with two successive two-point moves, including a flip and a roll, to take a 9-3 advantage at the end of the opening period, according to ESPN.

Advertisement

Sujeet continued his attacking approach in the second period and completed the 10-point victory margin to bring the bout to an early end at 13-3. He will clash with Abbas Ebrahimzadehsavadkouhi in men's freestyle 65kg quarterfinal later on Friday.

India also registered a 3-1 (25-16, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23) win over South Korea in the men's volleyball classification match for fifth to eighth places.

Advertisement

The victory came a day after India's medal hopes in the volleyball competition ended with a defeat to Pakistan. The Indian side regrouped to secure a confidence-boosting win and will continue their campaign with two more matches.

In archery, Kumkum Mohod and Dhiraj Bommadevara advanced to the mixed recurve team final after defeating Japan 5-3 in their semifinal. India recovered from a 1-3 deficit, winning the final two sets to book a gold-medal clash against China.

Earlier, Kumkum, Ankita Bhakat and Kirti Sharma gave India its first gold of the day by defeating South Korea 5-3 in the women's recurve team final.

The victory also marked India's first-ever medal in the women's recurve team event at the Asian Games and was the country's 11th gold medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Games.

India's overall medal tally stood at 67 -- 11 gold, 23 silver and 33 bronze -- with the country seventh on the medal table at the time of writing.

There were setbacks for India in wrestling, however, with Rajat Ruhal losing to Kazakhstan's Yedige Kassimbek on points in the men's freestyle 125kg round of 16, while Priya was pinned by reigning Asian Games champion Kyzy Medet of Kyrgyzstan in the women's 76kg round of 16.

Both Rajat and Priya can still have a route to the medal rounds through repechage if their respective opponents progress to the final.

In women's 50kg, Dipanshi also suffered a round-of-16 defeat against Japan's Yui Susaki.

In mixed individual virtual taekwondo, Kashish Malik defeated Hong Kong's Lam Siu Wai in the round of 16 before losing 1-2 to Kazakhstan's Rita Bakisheva in the quarterfinal. Kashish's campaign ended after she fell short on the head-kick count.

India also had mixed fortunes in track cycling. David Beckham progressed to the men's keirin semifinal, while Ronaldo Singh was eliminated in the repechage.

In canoe slalom, Pradhyumna Singh Rathod qualified for the men's kayak cross quarterfinal, while Hitesh Kewat was eliminated. Shikha Chauhan also progressed to the women's kayak cross quarterfinal.

India suffered a defeat to Thailand in the women's sepaktakraw quadrant group match.

With key medal events still to come on Day 13, India remain in contention for further success, particularly in archery and wrestling. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts