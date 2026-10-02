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Home / Sports / Asian Games: Sujeet Kalkal storms into wrestling 65K semifinal, Vishnu Saravanan finishes fourth in sailing

Asian Games: Sujeet Kalkal storms into wrestling 65K semifinal, Vishnu Saravanan finishes fourth in sailing

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ANI
Updated At : 10:12 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 2 (ANI): Indian wrestler Sujeet Kalkal stormed into the men's freestyle 65kg semifinal with a commanding 10-0 technical superiority win over Iran's Abbas Ebrahimzadehsavadkouhi, while sailor Vishnu Saravanan narrowly missed out on a medal after finishing fourth in the men's dinghy event at the Asian Games 2026 on Friday. in the 65kg category, continued his impressive campaign with another dominant performance, following his 13-3 technical superiority win over Afghanistan's Sayed Omar Zazai in the round of 16, according to ESPN.

The former U23 champion took control against Abbas from the outset, initially scoring four points before a successful challenge reduced the move to two. Sujeet responded with two more two-point moves from a headlock before adding another two points through a leg attack to end the opening period with an 8-0 lead.

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The Indian continued his aggressive approach at the start of the second period, securing two more points within 30 seconds to complete a 10-0 victory and book his place in the semifinals.

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Earlier in the day, Vishnu Saravanan finished fourth in the men's dinghy sailing event. The veteran Indian sailor finished second in each of the final two races but could not break into the medal positions, with the final standings determined by the average of results across nine races.

India's Day 13 had already begun with a gold medal in archery, with Kumkum Mohod, Ankita Bhakat and Kirti Sharma defeating South Korea 5-3 in the women's recurve team final.

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Kumkum and Dhiraj Bommadevara later won silver in the mixed recurve team event after losing 3-5 to China's Zhu Jingyi and Li Mengqi in the final. India had earlier beaten Japan 5-3 in the semifinal.

The mixed team silver also meant India missed out on the direct Los Angeles 2028 Olympic qualification quota attached to the event, with China securing the quota by winning gold.

In other results, India's men's volleyball team defeated South Korea 3-1 (25-16, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23) in the classification match for fifth to eighth places.

In canoe slalom, Pradhyumna Singh Rathod progressed to the men's kayak cross quarterfinal, while Hitesh Kewat was eliminated. Shikha Chauhan advanced to the women's kayak cross quarterfinal.

In track cycling, David Beckham qualified for the men's keirin semifinal, while Ronaldo Singh was eliminated in the repechage.

Kashish Malik defeated Hong Kong's Lam Siu Wai in the mixed individual virtual taekwondo round of 16 before losing 1-2 to Kazakhstan's Rita Bakisheva in the quarterfinal.

India also suffered setbacks in wrestling, with Dipanshi losing to Japan's Yui Susaki in the women's 50kg round of 16, Rajat Ruhal going down to Kazakhstan's Yedige Kassimbek in the men's freestyle 125kg round of 16 and Priya losing by fall to reigning Asian Games champion Kyzy Medet of Kyrgyzstan in the women's 76kg round of 16.

India also lost to Thailand in the women's sepaktakraw quadrant group match.

India's overall medal tally stood at 68 -- 11 gold, 24 silver and 33 bronze -- with the country seventh on the medal table at the time of writing. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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