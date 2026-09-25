Asian Games: Suruchi-Kamaljeet’s gold in 10m air pistol leads shooting campaign as India bag six medal on Day 6

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 25 (ANI): Shooters Suruchi Inder Singh and Kamaljeet clinched India's second gold medal of the Asian Games 2026 by winning the 10m air pistol mixed team event, as the country secured six medals on a productive Day 6 of the continental showpiece here on Friday.

The Indian pair produced a dominant performance in the final, finishing with 484.6 points to claim the gold ahead of South Korea, who took silver with 478.0 points. Suruchi and Kamaljeet also broke the Asian record of 481.3 points set by Uzbekistan earlier this year at the Asian Shooting Championships in New Delhi.

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India's medal haul on the sixth day also included two silver medals and three bronze medals, taking its overall tally to 23 medals -- two gold, nine silver and 12 bronze.

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The first silver came in shooting, where Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Niraj Kumar finished second in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions team event. India registered 1762-94x in the final, narrowly missing out on gold to China, who finished with 1766-95x. South Korea took bronze with 1751-87x.

Tomar and Niraj also competed in the individual final, finishing fifth and eighth respectively.

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India's another prominent silver of the day came from Gulveer Singh, who finished second in the men's 10,000m at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium.

The 28-year-old clocked 28:29.38 to claim silver behind Bahrain's Birhanu Balew, who timed 28:27.51. Balew's compatriot Albert Kiptoo took bronze in 28:34.38.

Gulveer, a Naib Subedar in the Indian Army, remained among the leading runners for much of the race before Balew pulled away in the closing stages. The silver improved on Gulveer's bronze from the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

He has also enjoyed a strong run of form, winning gold in both the 5,000m and 10,000m at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships. At the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Gulveer became the first Indian to win two track medals at a single edition, taking silver in the 10,000m and bronze in the 5,000m.

India's bronze medal winners on Day 6 included Manpreet Kaur in the women's shot put.

Manpreet produced her best effort of 17.17m on her fourth attempt to finish third. China's Song Jiayuan won gold with 19.40m, while compatriot Zhang Linru took silver with 18.14m. South Korea's Jeong Yu Sun finished fourth with 16.78m, while India's Krishna Jayasankar Menon was fifth with 16.57m.

Baranica Elangovan added another historic bronze in the women's pole vault. The Tamil Nadu athlete cleared 4.15m, matching Russia's Polina Ivanova, before both failed at 4.25m. The medal was decided on countback.

Baranica's result gave India its first-ever Asian Games medal in pole vault across the men's and women's events.

Table tennis also brought a bronze through Manush Shah and Diya Chitale, who secured a podium finish in mixed doubles after reaching the semi-finals. The Indian pair lost to China's Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha in the last four, but were assured of bronze as there was no separate bronze-medal playoff.

Manush and Diya had earlier pulled off a notable 3-1 victory over Hong Kong's Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem in the quarter-finals.

India also assured itself of further medals in squash, with Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar advancing to the mixed doubles semi-finals after defeating the Philippines' David Pelino and Jemcya Aribado.

Abhay Singh entered the men's singles semi-finals after beating Japan's Ryunosuke Tsukue 3-0, while Anahat Singh also progressed to the women's singles last four after defeating compatriot Tanvi Khanna. Veer Chotrani, however, bowed out after losing to Pakistan's Muhammad Irfan in the men's singles quarter-finals.

Both Indian kabaddi teams advanced to the finals. The women's team defeated Nepal in the semi-finals, while the men's side beat Thailand to book their places in the title clashes.

In hockey, the Indian women's team defeated Japan 3-1 in their Pool B encounter.

On the athletics track, Vishal TK qualified for the men's 400m final after finishing first in his heat. Kiran and Prachi also progressed to the women's 400m final. In the heptathlon, Anamika and Pooja remained seventh and ninth overall after the long jump and 800m events.

In swimming, Rishabh Das signed off his campaign by setting a new national record in the men's 200m backstroke. The 19-year-old clocked 1:58.77 to finish sixth in the final, bettering his previous national record of 1:59.84 set earlier this year. Utkarsh Patil finished seventh in 2:00.94.

Sajan Prakash finished seventh in the men's 200m butterfly final, while Dhanush Suresh missed the 50m breaststroke final after finishing 21st overall in the heats.

Badminton saw mixed results, with Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand advancing in women's doubles and Unnati Hooda progressing in women's singles. Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto also advanced in mixed doubles, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty suffered a first-round defeat.

In table tennis, Manush advanced in men's singles, while Yashaswini Ghorpade progressed to the third round of women's singles. Several other Indian pairs and players, including Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini in mixed doubles, exited their respective events.

India also endured exits in fencing, boxing, equestrian, canoe sprint, weightlifting and esports on a day that nevertheless strengthened its medal position.

With two gold, nine silver and 12 bronze medals, India ended Day 6 in 12th place in the overall Asian Games standings. (ANI)

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