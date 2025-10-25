DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Asian junior badminton: Lakshya Rajesh in semis along with four Indians

Asian junior badminton: Lakshya Rajesh in semis along with four Indians

The highlight of the day came from Lakshya, who produced a spirited fightback to upset top seed Lalita of Thailand 11-21, 21-16, 21-19 in the U-17 girls’ singles quarterfinals

article_Author
PTI
Chengdu (China), Updated At : 11:53 AM Oct 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
Advertisement

Lakshya Rajesh stunned top seed Lalita Sattayathadakoon and led the march of five Indians into the semifinals of the Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Championships here.

Advertisement

The highlight of the day came from Lakshya, who produced a spirited fightback to upset top seed Lalita of Thailand 11-21, 21-16, 21-19 in the U-17 girls’ singles quarterfinals.

Advertisement

Joining Lakshya in the last four is sixth seed Diksha Sudhakar, who powered past Indonesia’s Raisya Affatunisa 21-17, 21-8 in another commanding display.

Advertisement

In the boys’ singles, Jagsher Singh Khangurra continued his fine form with a straight-game victory over Zhan Shing Yui of Hong Kong China, winning 21-13, 21-14.

In doubles, India’s Jangjeet Singh Kajla and Jananika Ramesh advanced to the U-17 mixed doubles semifinals following the retirement of their Chinese opponents.

Advertisement

Earlier, top-seeded Shaina Manimuthu eased into the U-15 girls’ singles semifinals with a 21-14, 21-16 win over Japan’s Yubuki Azumaya.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts