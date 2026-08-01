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Home / Sports / Asian Legends League 2026: Indian Royals edge Bangladesh Tigers by 19 runs

Asian Legends League 2026: Indian Royals edge Bangladesh Tigers by 19 runs

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ANI
Updated At : 01:53 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Lusaka [Zambia], August 1 (ANI): Indian Royals registered a victory in their Asian Legends League 2026 opening match with a hard-fought 19-run win over Bangladesh Tigers on Friday.

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Asian Stars also produced a commanding all-round performance to defeat Pakistan Panthers by 85 runs at the Lotus Sports Club Ground in Lusaka.

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Batting first, Indian Royals posted a competitive 135/7 in their allotted 20 overs after recovering from a shaky start. Opener Abhishek Jalota provided early impetus with a brisk 26 off 20 balls, while Asad Pathan chipped in with an entertaining 22 from just 13 deliveries.

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However, regular wickets prevented the Royals from building sustained partnerships as Bangladesh bowlers kept things tight through the middle overs.

The innings found stability through Sarul Kanwar, who remained unbeaten on 40 off 34 balls, anchoring the lower order with three towering sixes.

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Valuable contributions from Shadab Jakati (14) and a healthy 17 extras helped Indian Royals reach 135/7. For Bangladesh Tigers, Saqlain Sajib was the standout bowler with figures of 2/10 in four overs, while Abul Hasan claimed one wicket.

Chasing 136, Bangladesh Tigers struggled to gain momentum despite a fighting unbeaten 59 off 53 balls from Alok Kapali. The experienced batter held one end but lacked support as wickets continued to tumble around him. Mukhtar Ali added 23, while no other batter managed to make a significant contribution.

Indian Royals maintained pressure with disciplined bowling throughout the innings. Shadab Jakati starred with the ball, claiming 3/25 in his four overs, while Anureet Singh picked up two wickets. Bangladesh Tigers were restricted to 116/6 in their 20 overs, handing Indian Royals a deserved 19-run victory.

Earlier in the day, Asian Stars produced a dominant display to overpower Pakistan Panthers by 85 runs. Riding on Devendra Singh's unbeaten 58, Sandeep Singh's 33, and useful knocks from Rajiv Rishi (26 not out), Asian Stars piled up an imposing 186/6 in 20 overs.(ANI)

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