Asian Legends League announces season 2, appoints Madan Lal as Head of Technical Committee

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Asian Legends League is gearing up for the second Season with larger teams and stronger line-ups. After the grand success of Asian Legends League Season 1, the Season 2 will see the introduction of two new teams, Gulf Gladiators and Pakistan Panthers, Asian Legends League.

Advertisement

World Sports Group (WSG) has announced season 2 of the Asian Legends League. Player Draft Registrations have been opened on Thursday, 25th September 2025. Players who meet the eligibility criteria can register themselves for drafting and become part of the most prestigious legends cricket platform.

Speaking about the announcement, Chetan Sharma, League Commissioner, said, "Season 1 was just the beginning. Season 2 will raise the bar with new teams, new talents, and a wider reach. We're excited to give former international stars a world-class platform once again."

Advertisement

In another major development, World Sports Group has also appointed Madan Lal, a former Indian cricketer and veteran coach, as Head of the Technical Committee for Season 2. Madan Lal will oversee all technical aspects of the tournament, including playing conditions, player welfare, and fair play standards.

World Sports Group reiterated its commitment to supporting retired and former players by providing them with a renewed platform to showcase their skills, connect with fans, and inspire the next generation.

Advertisement

"Asian Legends League is more than just a tournament; it's a celebration of cricket's golden era and the legends who shaped it," said a spokesperson from World Sports Group.

The league will feature icon players, thrilling new rules, and fan-centric activities, ensuring not only high-quality cricket but also unmatched entertainment for fans around the world. Season 1 of the league captured the hearts of cricket fans across Asia as fans saw many of their favourite cricketers competing under one roof. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)