Asian Olympics qualifier: Indian shooters renew quest for Paris quota

PTI

Jakarta, January 7

The Indian rifle and pistol shooters will renew their quest for Paris Olympics quota places when the Asian Olympics qualification event begins here tomorrow. A total of 16 Paris quota places are available at the continental tournament and the Indian pistol shooters will be in contention for as many as five possible berths.

The 10m air pistol events for men and women begin on the first day, with three Indians in contention in each of the two Olympics events.

The men go first with Arjun Singh Cheema, Varun Tomar and Ujjwal Malik gunning for podium finishes and the one quota place that they can win in the event. Sarabjot Singh already won the other for the country last year. Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan and Surbhi Rao then shoulder Indian hopes in the women’s event, in which India has still to win a Paris quota.

National pistol coach Samaresh Jung was positive about India’s chances. “They have all been shooting well in training. The scores are good, now they have to just execute tomorrow. We are very positive,” he said.

As many as 385 athletes from 26 countries will take aim at the Senayan Shooting Range. “Our shooters have settled down pretty comfortably. It’s a competitive field as the stakes are high, but we expect some success,” said India’s high performance director Pierre Beauchamp.

India have already won 13 Paris Olympics quota places in shooting across rifle, pistol and shotgun disciplines. While all quota places in rifle have been secured, a total of three quotas have been won in pistol.