Asian Para Games 2026: PM Modi congratulates Indian medal winners after 11-medal haul on Day 1

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed Indian athletes for their medal haul on Day 1 of the ongoing Asian Para Games 2026 in Japan.

PM Modi congratulated Radha Venkatesh on winning the silver medal in the Women’s 1500m T12/13 event at the Asian Para Games 2026, expressing pride in her achievement and wishing her continued success in the future.

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“A wonderful achievement by Radha Venkatesh! Proud of her for winning the Silver Medal in the Women’s 1500m T12/13 event at the Asian Para Games 2026. India celebrates her success. I wish her the very best for many more achievements in the future,” PM Modi wrote in an X post.

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A wonderful achievement by Radha Venkatesh! Proud of her for winning the Silver Medal in the Women’s 1500m T12/13 event at the Asian Para Games 2026. India celebrates her success. I wish her the very best for many more achievements in the future: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 19, 2026

PM Modi also congratulated Soumya on winning gold in the Women’s 1500m T12/13 event at the Asian Para Games 2026, praising her personal-best performance on debut and lauding her talent, dedication and determination.

“A Golden debut indeed! Soumya has made a spectacular mark at the Asian Para Games 2026, winning Gold in the Women’s 1500m T12/13 event with a personal best time too! Delivering such an exceptional performance on debut speaks volumes about her talent, dedication and determination. Congratulations to her,” PM Modi wrote in an X post.

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A Golden debut indeed! Soumya has made a spectacular mark at the Asian Para Games 2026, winning Gold in the Women’s 1500m T12/13 event with a Personal Best timing too! Delivering such an exceptional performance on debut speaks volumes about her talent, dedication and determination. Congratulations to her: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 19, 2026

PM Modi hailed Ajeet Singh on winning the silver medal in the Men’s Javelin Throw F46 event at the Asian Para Games 2026, praising his skill and competitive spirit while wishing him success in his future endeavours.

“An outstanding display of skill and competitive spirit by Ajeet Singh. He has secured the Silver Medal in the Men’s Javelin Throw F46 event at the Asian Para Games 2026. Congrats to him. All the best to him for the endeavours ahead,” PM Modi wrote in an X post.

An outstanding display of skill and competitive spirit by Ajeet Singh. He has secured the Silver Medal in the Men’s Javelin Throw F46 event at the Asian Para Games 2026. Congrats to him. All the best to him for the endeavours ahead: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 19, 2026

PM Modi also hailed Rinku Hooda on winning gold in the Men’s Javelin Throw F46 event at the Asian Para Games 2026 with a season-best throw of 65.11 metres, praising his discipline and dedication and wishing him continued success.

“A great accomplishment for Rinku Hooda! With a spectacular season-best throw of 65.11m, Rinku has won the Gold in the Men’s Javelin Throw F46 event at the Asian Para Games 2026! His exceptional performance highlights his discipline and dedication. May he continue to scale new heights,” PM Modi wrote in an X post.

A great accomplishment for Rinku Hooda! With a spectacular season-best throw of 65.11m, Rinku has won the Gold in the Men’s Javelin Throw F46 event at the Asian Para Games 2026! His exceptional performance highlights his discipline and dedication. May he continue to scale new heights: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 19, 2026

PM Modi lauded Ravi Budigina on winning the silver medal in the Men’s 100m Freestyle S13 event at the Asian Para Games 2026, praising his determination, hard work and sporting spirit while wishing him continued success.

“A special Silver for India! Congratulations to Ravi K. Budigina on winning the Silver Medal in the Men’s 100m Freestyle S13 event at the Asian Para Games 2026. His determination, hard work and sporting spirit are truly commendable. This achievement is a proud moment for the nation. Wishing him continued success in the times ahead,” PM Modi wrote in an X post.

A special Silver for India! Congratulations to Ravi K. Budigina on winning the Silver Medal in the Men’s 100m Freestyle S13 event at the Asian Para Games 2026. His determination, hard work and sporting spirit are truly commendable. This achievement is a proud moment for the nation. Wishing him continued success in the times ahead: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 19, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded Nishad Kumar on winning gold in the Men’s Long Jump T47 event at the Asian Para Games 2026, praising his impressive debut in the event and lauding his versatility, determination and sporting excellence.

“Very proud of Nishad Kumar on winning Gold in the Men’s Long Jump T47 event at the Asian Para Games 2026 with an outstanding jump. Winning a Gold on his debut in this event makes the achievement even more special. His versatility, determination and sporting excellence are truly inspiring. Wishing him the very best for the endeavours ahead,” PM Modi wrote in an X post.

Very proud of Nishad Kumar on winning Gold in the Men’s Long Jump T47 event at the Asian Para Games 2026 with an outstanding jump. Winning a Gold on his debut in this event makes the achievement even more special. His versatility, determination and sporting excellence are truly inspiring. Wishing him the very best for the endeavours ahead: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 19, 2026

India made a strong start to its campaign at the 5th Asian Para Games 2026, clinching 11 medals, including four gold, five silver and two bronze, on the opening day to sit fourth in the overall medal standings. (ANI)

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