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Home / Sports / Asian Para Games 2026: Preeti Pal wins silver in Women’s 200m T35 event as India’s medal tally reaches 30

Asian Para Games 2026: Preeti Pal wins silver in Women’s 200m T35 event as India’s medal tally reaches 30

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ANI
Updated At : 04:34 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 20 (ANI): India's Preeti Pal delivered an impressive performance to scalp a silver medal in the women's 200m T35 event at the ongoing Asian Para Games, clocking 29.53 seconds in Aichi-Nagoya on Tuesday.

Preeti improved from 4th place (32.19 seconds) in the 2022 Asian Para Games to silver in 2026, improving her time by 2.66 seconds.

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China’s Zhou Xia claimed the gold medal with a Games-record time of 28.03 seconds, finishing ahead of Preeti in the event.

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The achievement further strengthened India’s campaign at the Para Asian Games, with Indian athletes continuing to make their mark across multiple sporting events.

India’s Niranjan Mukundan clinched the bronze medal in the men’s 200m individual medley in the SM7 category at the 5th Asian Para Games in Nagoya, Japan, adding to India’s medal tally.

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Earlier, India delivered an outstanding performance in the T12 category, with Simran Sharma clinching first place in 24.80 seconds and Tejalben Damor securing third with a personal best of 25.23 seconds at the ongoing Para Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Tuesday.

Simran led the field with an impressive time of 24.80 seconds to secure the top position in the T12 category, showcasing India's strength on the track.

India’s medal tally at the 5th Asian Para Games has reached 30 medals, comprising 7 gold, 10 silver and 13 bronze, as Indian athletes continue to deliver impressive performances across various sporting disciplines. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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