Asian Para Games 2026: President Murmu hails Indian medal winners on Day 1

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Monday hailed Indian athletes for their medal haul on Day 1 of the ongoing Asian Para Games 2026 in Japan.

The President congratulated Radha Venkatesh on winning the silver medal in the Women’s 1500m T12/13 event at the Asian Para Games 2026, encouraging her to continue pursuing her sporting ambitions and achieve further success on the track.

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“I extend my heartiest congratulations to Radha Venkatesh on winning the Silver Medal in the Women’s 1500m T12/13 event at the Asian Para Games 2026. May this achievement encourage you to continue pursuing your sporting aspirations with confidence, and may the road ahead bring you many more opportunities to excel on the track,” President Murmu wrote in an X post.

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I extend my heartiest congratulations to Radha Venkatesh on winning the Silver Medal in the Women’s 1500m T12/13 event at the Asian Para Games 2026. May this achievement encourage you to continue pursuing your sporting aspirations with confidence, and may the road ahead bring you many more opportunities to excel on the track. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 19, 2026

President Murmu also congratulated Soumya Kumar on winning gold in the Women’s 1500m T12/13 event at the Asian Para Games 2026, praising her personal-best performance and describing the achievement as a proud milestone in her sporting career and representation of India on the continental stage.

“My warmest congratulations to Soumya on winning the Gold Medal in the Women’s 1500m T12/13 event at the Asian Para Games 2026 and achieving a personal best. In a race where every second counts, this is a particularly special accomplishment. May your golden triumph be a cherished milestone, celebrating both your personal best and the honour of representing Bharat on the continental stage,” President Murmu wrote in an X post.

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My warmest congratulations to Soumya on winning the Gold Medal in the Women’s 1500m T12/13 event at the Asian Para Games 2026 and achieving a personal best. In a race where every second counts, this is a particularly special accomplishment. May your golden triumph be a cherished milestone, celebrating both your personal best and the honour of representing Bharat on the continental stage. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 19, 2026

The President praised Ajeet Singh on winning the silver medal in the Men’s Javelin Throw F46 event at the Asian Para Games 2026, expressing hope that the achievement would inspire him to pursue greater heights in his sporting career.

“I extend my warm congratulations to Ajeet Singh on winning the Silver Medal in the Men’s Javelin F46 event at the Asian Para Games 2026. May this achievement give fresh momentum to your sporting journey. I wish you the very best as you continue to pursue your ambitions and reach for new heights,” she wrote in an X post.

I extend my warm congratulations to Ajeet Singh on winning the Silver Medal in the Men’s Javelin F46 event at the Asian Para Games 2026. May this achievement give fresh momentum to your sporting journey. I wish you the very best as you continue to pursue your ambitions and reach for new heights. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 19, 2026

President Murmu also praised Rinku Hooda on winning the gold medal in the Men’s Javelin Throw F46 event at the Asian Para Games 2026, saying his achievement had brought immense pride to the country and would inspire aspiring javelin throwers.

“My warmest congratulations to Rinku on winning the Gold Medal in the Men’s Javelin F46 event at the Asian Para Games 2026. Your throw has carried the Indian Tricolour to the top of the podium and brought immense pride to Bharat. May your achievement inspire aspiring javelin throwers to aim farther,” she wrote in an X post.

My warmest congratulations to Rinku on winning the Gold Medal in the Men’s Javelin F46 event at the Asian Para Games 2026. Your throw has carried the Indian Tricolour to the top of the podium and brought immense pride to Bharat. May your achievement inspire aspiring javelin throwers to aim farther. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 19, 2026

The President congratulated Ravi Budigina on winning the silver medal in the Men’s 100m Freestyle S13 at the Asian Para Games 2026, praising his achievement for bringing pride to the nation and inspiring aspiring swimmers to pursue their ambitions.

“I extend my warmest congratulations to Ravi K. Budigina on winning the Silver Medal in the Men’s 100m Freestyle S13 at the Asian Para Games 2026. Representing Bharat on this international stage, you have given the nation a moment to cherish. May your achievement inspire aspiring swimmers to take the plunge, pursue their ambitions with conviction,” President Murmu wrote in an X post.

I extend my warmest congratulations to Ravi K. Budigina on winning the Silver Medal in the Men’s 100m Freestyle S13 at the Asian Para Games 2026. Representing Bharat on this international stage, you have given the nation a moment to cherish. May your achievement inspire aspiring swimmers to take the plunge, pursue their ambitions with conviction. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 19, 2026

President Murmu lauded Nishad Kumar on winning the gold medal in the Men’s Long Jump T47 event at the Asian Para Games 2026, praising his versatility and willingness to embrace new challenges while inspiring others to explore their potential.

“My warmest wishes to Nishad Kumar on winning the Gold Medal in the Men’s Long Jump T47 event at the Asian Para Games 2026. Your remarkable success in Men’s Long Jump highlights your versatility as a sportsperson and your willingness to take on new challenges. May your achievement encourage others to step beyond familiar boundaries and explore their potential,” President Murmu wrote in an X post.

My warmest wishes to Nishad Kumar on winning the Gold Medal in the Men’s Long Jump T47 event at the Asian Para Games 2026. Your remarkable success in Men’s Long Jump highlights your versatility as a sportsperson and your willingness to take on new challenges. May your achievement encourage others to step beyond familiar boundaries and explore their potential. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 19, 2026

President Murmu also lauded Kokila on winning the silver medal in the Women’s Judo J2 52kg category at the Asian Para Games 2026, praising her achievement for bringing pride to the nation and inspiring young people to take up judo and pursue their sporting ambitions.

“From the judo mat to the medal podium, Kokila has given Bharat another reason to celebrate. My heartiest congratulations to you on winning the Silver Medal in the Women’s Judo J2 -52kg category at the Asian Para Games 2026. Your achievement will encourage more young people to explore judo and pursue their sporting aspirations,” President Murmu wrote in an X post.

From the judo mat to the medal podium, Kokila has given Bharat another reason to celebrate. My heartiest congratulations to you on winning the Silver Medal in the Women’s Judo J2 -52kg category at the Asian Para Games 2026. Your achievement will encourage more young people to explore judo and pursue their sporting aspirations. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 19, 2026

President Murmu hailed Avani Lekhara on winning the silver medal in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event at the Asian Para Games 2026, wishing her continued success and further opportunities to excel in her sporting career.

“My warmest congratulations to Avani Lekhara on winning the Silver Medal in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event at the Asian Para Games 2026. May your sporting journey continue to bring you new opportunities to excel and fulfil your aspirations. I wish you the very best for the future,” President Murmu wrote in an X post.

My warmest congratulations to Avani Lekhara on winning the Silver Medal in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event at the Asian Para Games 2026. May your sporting journey continue to bring you new opportunities to excel and fulfil your aspirations. I wish you the very best for the future. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 19, 2026

President Murmu also hailed Mona Agarwal on winning gold in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event at the Asian Para Games 2026, praising her record-breaking performance and noting that her achievement would inspire others to pursue their dreams with determination and hard work.

I extend my heartiest congratulations to Mona Agarwal on winning the Gold Medal in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event at the Asian Para Games 2026. By setting a new Asian Para Games record, you have made this victory even more special. Your achievement will inspire many to dream big and believe that with determination and hard work, even the most ambitious dreams can be realised. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 19, 2026

“I extend my heartiest congratulations to Mona Agarwal on winning the Gold Medal in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event at the Asian Para Games 2026. By setting a new Asian Para Games record, you have made this victory even more special. Your achievement will inspire many to dream big and believe that with determination and hard work, even the most ambitious dreams can be realised,” President Murmu wrote in an X post. (ANI)

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