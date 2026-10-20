Asian Para Games: Archers Sheetal Devi, Swati Chaudhary enter finals, assure India of 2 medals

Defending champion Sheetal Devi and Swati Chaudhary stormed into the finals of their respective events to assure India of two medals in para archery events of the Asian Para Games here on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Sheetal, who equalled the world record and created a new Asian record in the qualification round, defeated Japan's Shinohara Aya 145-137 in the women's compound semifinal to set up a gold-medal clash with Singapore's Alim Nur Syahidah.

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Swati, who is making her Games debut, also assured India of at least a silver medal after beating South Korea's Eunhee Lee 6-2 in the women's W1 semifinal. She will face China's Mengkan in the final.

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W1 classification is for athletes with significant impairment in functional strength, range of motion, or limb loss across all four limbs.

India's recurve and compound mixed teams also advanced to the semifinals with victories over Thailand and Japan, respectively.

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Paralympic gold-medallist Harvinder Singh and Bhawna defeated their Thai opponents 6-0 in the recurve mixed team quarterfinals.

World number one Sheetal, who was born without arms, progressed to the compound mixed team semifinals alongside Toman Kumar, with the Indian pair defeating Japan 154-147.

The Jammu and Kashmir archer will be in action again later in the day when she partners Payal Nag in the compound women's doubles semifinals.

However, Harvinder, Toman, Shyam Sundar Swami and Bhawna lost their individual matches.

In the recurve singles quarterfinals, Harvinder went down 5-6 in a shoot-off to China's Yun Duo in the men's event, while Bhawna lost 2-6 to Mongolia's Selengee Demberel in the women's last eight match.

In the men's compound semifinals, Toman lost 144-149 to China's Ai Xinliang, who had defeated Swami 147-146 in the quarterfinals.