Asian Para Games: Baby Sahana, Prachi Pandey win bronze medals in para table tennis

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 20 (ANI): Indian para-table tennis players Baby Sahana Ravi and Prachi Pandey won bronze medals in the women's singles Class 9 and Class 6 events, respectively, at the 2026 Asian Para Games on Tuesday.

Baby Sahana lost 0-3 (8-11, 2-11, 4-11) to China's Mao Jingdian in the semi-finals of the women's singles Class 9 event and settled for a bronze medal. Notably, her medal marked India's first-ever medal in the standing category of para table tennis at the Asian Para Games.

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On the other hand, Prachi Pandey also secured bronze in the women's singles Class 6 event after losing her semi-final match to Iraq's Najlah Al-Dayyeni in straight games, 9-11, 2-11, and 8-11.

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With Baby Sahana Ravi and Prachi Pandey winning bronze medals, India secured four medals in para table tennis on the same day.

Earlier on the day, Bhavina Patel secured a bronze medal after facing a 3-0 defeat to China's Zhang Bian in the Women's Singles Class 4-5 semi-finals. Patel, a silver medallist at the 2020 Paralympics, bowed out of the singles competition after suffering a 7-11, 5-11, 7-11 defeat to China’s Zhang Bian in the semifinals.

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Sonalben Patel also secured a bronze in the women's singles Class 3 event after losing her semi-final against South Korea's Yoon Jiyu in straight games, 7-11, 5-11, 6-11.

India has clinched a total of eight medals on Day 2 of the 2026 Asian Para Games so far. Besides four medals in para table tennis, Pradeep Kumar won silver, and Ayush Verma secured bronze in the men's javelin throw F53/F54 event, while Praveen Sharma added another bronze in the men's shot put F11 event.

The standout performance of the day came from Indian para-athlete Deepthi Jeevanji, who clinched gold in the women's 400m T20 event with a Games-record time of 56.36 seconds. (ANI)

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