DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Asian Para Games: Bhavina Patel bags bronze in table tennis; shuttlers Pramod Bhagat, Manisha Ramdass assured of medal

Asian Para Games: Bhavina Patel bags bronze in table tennis; shuttlers Pramod Bhagat, Manisha Ramdass assured of medal

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:09 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 20 (ANI): Indian para table tennis player Bhavina Patel secured a bronze medal in the 2026 Para Asian Games 2026 on Tuesday after facing a 3-0 defeat to China's Zhang Bian in the Women's Singles Class 4-5 semi-finals.

Patel, a silver medallist at the 2020 Paralympics, bowed out of the singles competition after suffering a 7-11, 5-11, 7-11 defeat to China’s Zhang Bian in the semifinals.

Advertisement

Her bronze medal took India’s tally at the ongoing Asian Para Games to 12, marking the country’s first medal on Day 2 after a haul of 11 medals on the opening day.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in para badminton, India’s mixed SL3-SU5 pair of Pramod Bhagat and Manisha Ramdass assured themselves of a medal by advancing to the semifinals. The duo defeated their Thai duo of Srinavakul Chanida and Teamarrom Siripong 21-15, 21-14 in straight games in just 25 minutes in the quarterfinals.

Indian para archers Harvinder Singh, Bhawna, Sheetal Devi, Payal Nag, Toman Kumar and Shyam Sunder Swami advanced to the quarterfinals in their respective individual events at the 2026 Asian Para Games. Harvinder progressed in the men’s recurve event, while Bhawna advanced in the women’s recurve category.

Advertisement

All four Indian compound archers — Sheetal Devi, Payal Nag, Toman Kumar and Shyam Sunder Swami — also secured quarterfinal berths, marking a strong showing for the Indian contingent in the elimination rounds.

However, India suffered two setbacks in the recurve category, with Pooja losing 2-6 to Malaysia’s Chi Hui Loh in the round of 16, while Vijay Sundi was eliminated after losing in a shoot-off to Chinese Taipei.

Meanwhile, Indian para-athlete Rakeshbhai Bhatt’s campaign in the men’s long jump T37/T38 event ended without a valid mark. He failed to register a valid jump in his first two attempts and skipped his remaining four attempts, finishing the event with a no mark (NM). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts