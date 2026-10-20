Asian Para Games: Bhavina Patel bags bronze in table tennis; shuttlers Pramod Bhagat, Manisha Ramdass assured of medal

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 20 (ANI): Indian para table tennis player Bhavina Patel secured a bronze medal in the 2026 Para Asian Games 2026 on Tuesday after facing a 3-0 defeat to China's Zhang Bian in the Women's Singles Class 4-5 semi-finals.

Patel, a silver medallist at the 2020 Paralympics, bowed out of the singles competition after suffering a 7-11, 5-11, 7-11 defeat to China’s Zhang Bian in the semifinals.

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Her bronze medal took India’s tally at the ongoing Asian Para Games to 12, marking the country’s first medal on Day 2 after a haul of 11 medals on the opening day.

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Meanwhile, in para badminton, India’s mixed SL3-SU5 pair of Pramod Bhagat and Manisha Ramdass assured themselves of a medal by advancing to the semifinals. The duo defeated their Thai duo of Srinavakul Chanida and Teamarrom Siripong 21-15, 21-14 in straight games in just 25 minutes in the quarterfinals.

Indian para archers Harvinder Singh, Bhawna, Sheetal Devi, Payal Nag, Toman Kumar and Shyam Sunder Swami advanced to the quarterfinals in their respective individual events at the 2026 Asian Para Games. Harvinder progressed in the men’s recurve event, while Bhawna advanced in the women’s recurve category.

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All four Indian compound archers — Sheetal Devi, Payal Nag, Toman Kumar and Shyam Sunder Swami — also secured quarterfinal berths, marking a strong showing for the Indian contingent in the elimination rounds.

However, India suffered two setbacks in the recurve category, with Pooja losing 2-6 to Malaysia’s Chi Hui Loh in the round of 16, while Vijay Sundi was eliminated after losing in a shoot-off to Chinese Taipei.

Meanwhile, Indian para-athlete Rakeshbhai Bhatt’s campaign in the men’s long jump T37/T38 event ended without a valid mark. He failed to register a valid jump in his first two attempts and skipped his remaining four attempts, finishing the event with a no mark (NM). (ANI)

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