Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 21 (ANI): Dilip Gavit Mahadu and Mohammed Basil secured gold and silver medals in the men's 100 m T47 event at the ongoing Asian Para Games on Wednesday.

In a remarkable display of speed and athletic excellence, Dilip Gavit Mahadu (T46 category) clinched the gold medal in the Men’s 100 metres final with an impressive timing of 10.69 seconds.

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Adding to India’s success, Basil (T47 category) secured the silver medal with a time of 10.72 seconds, setting a new Games Record in the event, as per a press release from the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

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Simran Sharma, India's co-flag-bearer at the event, continued her brilliant run at the event, securing a gold medal in the women's 100m T12 final, with a stunning time of 12.02 seconds.

Simran, who got silver medals in 100 m and 200 m at the Hangzhou Para Asian Games back in 2023, has now upgraded the colour to gold for both the events this time around, as per ESPN.

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Ravi Rongali also clinched a bronze medal in the Men’s Shot Put F40.

Rongali secured the bronze medal in the Men’s Shot Put F40 event with an impressive throw of 10.02 metres. He achieved this distance in his second attempt, showcasing his strength and determination in the competition. Rongali’s performance earned him a place on the podium, marking a proud achievement for Indian athletics.

Pranav Desai also secured a bronze medal in the men's 100 m T64 final, with timings of 11.96s, just 0.18s behind Denpoom Kotcharang of Thailand, the silver medalist, while Kengo Oshima of Japan took gold with an Asian Para Games record time of 11.39s.

In the men's javelin throw F55 final, Sukchain secured a bronze medal, with his best effort of 29.94m in his third attempt. It outclassed the Para Asian Games record by Neeraj Yadav back in 2018, but China's Zhou Feifei responded with a world record throw of 37.63 m in his first throw, taking the gold. The silver medal went to Iran's Zafer Zaker, throwing 36.00 m,

Himanshu Nandal, who bagged bronze in men's 400 m freestyle S11 in para-swimming event, secured his second bronze medal of the games with a medal in the men's 100 m breaststroke S11 category, with a time of 1:20.72. The gold medal went to China, while the silver medal went to South Korea.

That bested the Games record set by Neeraj Yadav in Jakarta 2018, but there was the small matter of Zhou Feifei of China just throwing a world record 37.63m in his first attempt and walking away - taking gold. Zafer Zaker of Iran tried his hardest, throwing 36.00m in his fifth attempt, but had to be satisfied with silver.

In another para-athletic medal of the day, Karamjyoti clinched a bronze medal in women's discus throw with an impressive personal best throw of 21.60 m.

With this, India's medal tally has reached 56, with 14 gold medals, 19 silver medals and 23 bronze medals and they are at the fourth spot in the medal table at the time of reporting. (ANI)

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