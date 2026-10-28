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Home / Sports / Asian Para Games gold medallist Neeraj Yadav dies by suicide  

Asian Para Games gold medallist Neeraj Yadav dies by suicide  

S Satyanarayana, head coach of the Indian para-athletics team, confirms the incident, saying he has learnt of the tragedy but that Yadav's body is still at the hospital

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New Delhi, Updated At : 12:06 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted this picture congratulating Neeraj Yadav for his Gold Medal victory in Men's Javelin throw (F55) at the Asian Para Games. ANI file photo
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Asian Para Games gold medallist Neeraj Yadav has allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison at his residence, with a post-mortem examination under way at a Delhi hospital on Wednesday.

S Satyanarayana, head coach of the Indian para-athletics team, confirmed the incident, saying he had learnt of the tragedy but that Yadav's body was still at the hospital.

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"Neeraj has died by suicide. It is very unfortunate that such a thing has happened," Satyanarayana said.

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The 42-year-old Yadav, who competed in the F55 category, was reportedly under emotional stress after missing the Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya earlier this month due to a doping suspension. The circumstances surrounding his death are yet to be established.

Satyanarayana added, "I can't speculate the exact reason but if you ask me, I would say a sportsperson should face the highs and lows with equanimity. It's unfortunate that he took the extreme step."

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One of India's accomplished para-athletes, Yadav won three gold medals at the Asian Para Games - a javelin title at the 2018 edition in Jakarta, followed by gold medals in the javelin and discus at Hangzhou in 2023.

Diagnosed with post-polio residual paralysis at the age of seven, Yadav initially took up wheelchair tennis before switching to para-athletics, where he went on to make his mark on the international stage.

Yadav competed in the F55 category, which covers seated field events, including the shot put, discus and javelin.

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