Asian Para Games: Hisar badminton player Tarun Dhillon bags gold in doubles category

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, October 27

In a major achievement, Hisar based para badminton player Tarun Dhillon won a gold medal in the badminton men’s doubles SL3-SL4 event in the ongoing Asian Para Games being held in Hangzhou in China.

It is the third Asian Games medal for Tarun Dhillon who had earlier won a silver and a gold medal, in 2014 and 2018 respectively.

Also, the 32-year-old was awarded with the Arjuna Award last year. However, he is awaiting a job opportunity on the basis of his achievements and expressed hope that the Haryana government would provide him the job as per the state’s sports policy.

Tarun and Nitesh defeated the Indonesia team in a thriller match by a score of 9-21, 21-19, 22-20.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the duo for their achievement on social media platform ‘X’.

Praising the teamwork of the both players, Modi said their talent has set a shining example for the upcoming athletes. “Congratulations to Nitesh Kumar and Tarun Dhillon for their magnificent Gold win in Badminton - Men's Doubles SL3-SL4. Their teamwork and talent have set a shining example for upcoming athletes. India is proud of them,” the PM said in his post.

Congratulations to @niteshnk11 and @dhillontarun191 for their magnificent Gold win in Badminton - Men's Doubles SL3-SL4. Their teamwork and talent have set a shining example for upcoming athletes. India is proud of them. pic.twitter.com/zRZeR6gMyl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2023

Meanwhile, Tarun Dhillon while talking to The Tribune over the phone from Hangzhou said they played a perfect team game which helped them defeat the Indonesian team in a close match.

Krishan Satrod, former zila parishad member and a family member of Tarun, said the entire village is proud of his feat. He had suffered injury in his early childhood. “However, he started playing badminton in 2012-13 and soon emerged as one of the leading players in the Indian badminton circle in his group.

“Tarun has won five gold medals, seven silver medals and five bronze medals in international events in his career”, he said. He also represented the country in the Tokyo Olympics and got fourth position.

