Asian Para Games: Hokato Hotozhe bags Shot Put bronze

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 20 (ANI): India’s Hokato Hotozhe clinched the bronze medal in the men’s shot put F56/F57 final with a best throw of 14.65m, earning 999 Raza points at the ongoing Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Tuesday.

Iran’s Yasin Khosravi won gold with a Games-record effort of 15.25m, while Saudi Arabia’s Haidr Salamh secured silver with 14.97m. India’s Soman Rana finished fourth with a throw of 13.80m.

Advertisement

Hotozhe improved on his fourth-place finish in 2022 to clinch bronze in the men’s shot put F56/F57 event with a throw of 14.65m, improving his previous best by 1.17m.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, India's Soman Rana finished fourth with 942 points, after winning bronze in the 2022 edition with a throw of 14.42m.

Earlier, India’s para-athletics star Nishad Kumar clinched the gold medal in the men’s high jump T47 event, clearing 2.04 metres to set a new Games Record at the 5th Asian Para Games, Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

Advertisement

Nishad delivered an impressive performance in the event, securing the top podium finish with his record-breaking jump and adding another gold medal to India’s campaign at the continental para-sport competition.

The achievement highlights Nishad’s continued excellence in para-athletics and strengthens India’s presence in the high jump discipline at the international level.

His gold-medal-winning performance and new Games Record marked a significant achievement for the Indian contingent at the Games. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)