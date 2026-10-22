Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 22 (ANI): India's medal count at the Asian Para Games continued to climb, with Kapil Kumar capturing a silver medal in para-swimming and a flurry of medals coming in the para-athletics events, including a sensational podium sweep in the men's high jump T63 event on Thursday.

Para athletics continued to give India plenty of laurels on Thursday, with a double podium finish coming in the women's 400 m T47 event final as well, as per ESPN.

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Kapil Kumar secured the para-swimming silver medal in the men's 400m freestyle S10, with a time of 4:38.44, way behind the gold medallist Akito Minai (Japan), who registered a time of 4:27.44. Swastik Patil also got India another medal, a bronze in the men's breaststroke SB9 final, with timings of 1:13.77.

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Also in the para-badminton competition, Manisha Ramadass secured a bronze medal, losing to compatriot Thulasimathi Murugesan 21-19, 15-21, and 13-21 in the semifinal of the women's singles SU5 event. Surya Kant Yadav and Naveen Sivakumar won bronze, losing to the Indonesian pair of Suryo Nugroho and Muh Al Imran by 2-1 (8-21, 21-19, 16-21).

Coming to para-athletics, India achieved their third podium sweep at the continental showpiece in the men's high jump T63 event, with Shailesh Kumar establishing a new Asian Games record with an attempt of 1.89 m, followed by a silver for Varun Bhati with a jump of 1.84 m (his season best) and a bronze for Rahul with a best attempt of 1.81 m (personal best).

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Also, a double podium finish came in the women's 400 m T47 event, with Anjanaben Bumbadiya bagging the gold by clocking timings of 59.97 seconds and Jayanti Behera winning silver with timings of 1:00.65 seconds.

In the women's 400m T12 final, Tejalben Damor bagged the silver, clocking timings of 57.60 seconds, finishing just behind Iran's Hajar Safarzadeh, who clocked 56.43 seconds to set a new Asian Para Games record.

With this, India's medal tally has reached 83 at the time of writing. (ANI)

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