DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Asian Para Games: Nitesh Kumar beats Pramod Bhagat to win SL3 Gold; Harvinder-Vijay duo clinches men's recurve doubles title

Asian Para Games: Nitesh Kumar beats Pramod Bhagat to win SL3 Gold; Harvinder-Vijay duo clinches men's recurve doubles title

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:37 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 23 (ANI): Indian para-badminton player Nitesh Kumar defeated compatriot Pramod Bhagat in an all-Indian final to win the men's singles SL3 gold medal at the 2026 Asian Para Games on Friday, while India also struck gold in men's recurve doubles in para archery and the men's singles SL4 badminton event.

Nitesh beat former Paralympic champion Pramod 21-18, 21-16 in straight games to claim the title, with Pramod settling for silver and ensuring a one-two finish for India in the SL3 category.

Advertisement

India added another badminton gold through Naveen Sivakumar, who defeated Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan 21-9, 21-17 in the men's singles SL4 final in 36 minutes.

Advertisement

In para archery, Harvinder Singh and Vijay Sundi clinched gold in the men's recurve doubles event, defeating China 5-1. After sharing the opening set 35-35, the Indian pair edged the next two sets 37-36 and 38-36 to seal the victory.

Their ability to deliver under pressure proved decisive in a hard-fought final, adding another gold to India’s successful campaign.

Advertisement

India also secured silver in the women's singles SH6 badminton final, with Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan losing 12-21, 13-21 to China's Li Fengmei.

In para athletics, Nimisha Chakkungaparambil won silver in the women's long jump T47 event with a best effort of 5.37 metres. Sri Lanka's Dhananjana claimed gold with a Games-record jump of 5.52 metres. Nimisha produced her medal-winning effort in her third attempt.

Earlier in the day, Parmod had also won silver in the men's 1500m T46 event, clocking 4:09.65 to retain the medal he won at the 2022 Hangzhou Para Games.

India's Praveen Sharma finished fourth in the men's discus throw F11 event with a best effort of 30.64 metres, as Iran swept the podium.

With the latest medals, India had reached 98 medals, comprising 24 gold, 32 silver and 42 bronze, to remain fourth in the standings at the time of writing. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts