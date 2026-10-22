Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 22 (ANI): Indian para-badminton player and Paralympics gold medalist Nitesh Kumar booked his place in the title clash of the men's singles SL3 category at the ongoing Asian Para Games on Thursday.

The reigning Paris Paralympic gold medallist showed composure in a closely contested opening game, edging past Indonesia's Imran Muh Al 21-19 before raising his level in the second to secure a 21-16 victory, as per a press release from the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

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Nitesh controlled the proceedings in the second game, demonstrating his quality and experience to seal the match and move one step closer to another major title. He will now compete for the gold medal as he looks to continue his impressive run in Nagoya.

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The 2022 Asian Para Games gold medalist in men's doubles competition also booked his place in the final of the Mixed Doubles SL3-SLU5 event, as he and Thulasimathi Murgesan defeated China’s Mingpan Li and Zuxian Xiao in a thrilling three-game semifinal. The Indian pair edged the opening game 21-19 before China fought back to take the second 21-14.

India added some bronze medals to its para badminton tally at the Asian Para Games 2026 on Thursday, with Krishna Nagar-Nithya Sre, Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj and Abhijeet Sakhuja finishing third in their respective events after semifinal defeats.

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Krishna Nagar and Nithya Sre lost 0-2 to Indonesia’s Rina Marlina and Subhan in the mixed doubles SH6 semifinal. Suhas Yathiraj also went down 1-2 to Indonesia’s Fredy Setiawan in the men’s singles SL4 semifinal, while Abhijeet Sakhuja suffered a 0-2 defeat against compatriot Naveen Sivakumar in an all-Indian semifinal clash in the same event.

The Indian pair of Krishna and Nithya went down 14-21, 18-21 in straight games, with the Indonesian duo winning both games to book their place in the final.

On the other hand, Suhas narrowly lost the opening game 21-23 but bounced back strongly in the second, winning 21-8 to force a decider. The third game remained closely contested until the 11-point mark, after which Setiawan pulled ahead to secure a 23-21, 8-21, 21-15 victory in the singles semifinal event.

Meanwhile, Sakhuja went down to compatriot Sivakumar 13-21, 15-21.

Sanjana Kumar also had to settle for a bronze in women's singles SL3, while Alphia James and Pallavi won a bronze medal in Women's Doubles WH1-WH2 category.

Earlier in the day, Indian para-shuttlers Manisha Ramadass and Pramod Bhagat also settled for the bronze medal in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 event after losing their semifinal against Indonesia’s Oktila Leani Ratri and Hikmat Ramdani.

The Indian pair went down 21-16, 13-21, 17-21 in a three-game contest, conceding the match after winning the opening game. (ANI)

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